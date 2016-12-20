A mother from Penryn whose son died aged just one has urged parents to "think sepsis" if they suspect their child may have the deadly infection, as her campaign is taken up by public health officials.

Melissa Mead, who lost her son William to sepsis in 2014, just weeks after his first birthday, has been spearheading a campaign to make hospitals and health care professionals more aware of the signs and symptoms of the illness.

Now her hard work has led Public Health England to create a national drive for awareness of the condition, and help parents or carers understand what they should do if they think a child has sepsis.

Melissa said: “Sepsis is a cruel, ruthless condition which doesn’t discriminate and can affect anyone. I hope this campaign reaches as many people as possible, so all parents out there know about sepsis and how serious it can be. The more parents know, the quicker they can act if they suspect their child may be suffering from sepsis – it could be life-saving.”

Sepsis is a blood infection caused by many things, some as minor as a cut or persistent cough. It is triggered by an infection, where the body’s immune system goes into overdrive, setting off a series of reactions that can lead to organ failure and sometimes death.

There’s not one single obvious symptom, but knowing a combination of them and acting quickly could save a child's life.

The campaign encourages parents of children aged 0-4 to go to hospital immediately or call 999 if they have any of the following symptoms: Looking mottled, bluish or pale, being very lethargic or difficult to wake, feeling abnormally cold to touch, breathing very fast, having a rash that does not fade when you press it, or if they have a fit or convulsion.

The UK Sepsis Trust estimates that there are more than 120,000 cases of sepsis in adults and children, and around 37,000 deaths, each year in England.

Lisa Johnson, nurse consultant director of Infection Prevention and Control from Kernow Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Sepsis is a lethal condition, which can be difficult to recognise. A national campaign to raise awareness is a positive step towards reducing the impact of this condition. Fast treatment can save lives; information that helps people make sense of the symptoms of sepsis is critical.”

Melissa, who is a UK Sepsis Trust ambassador, will appear in a new film which forms part of the campaign. Another result of her campaigning will be that bounty packs given to new mothers in hospital will feature information about sepsis.

She added: “I will never hear my sweet child say ‘mummy I love you’. I will never know the man that William would have grown to be. So please, it is too late for me to ‘think sepsis’, but it’s not too late for you.”