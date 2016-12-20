Falmouth and Exeter Students’ Union’s (FXU) Don’t DisAbility Society enjoyed a day at the Eden Project after raising over £600 to cover an accessible trip and bus.

The society has only been running since September but already plays a huge role in helping students of Falmouth and Exeter universities achieve their full potential, increase their confidence and provide stress-free fun trips. These trips are provided and made possible by the members of the society themselves.

Mackinlay Ingham, president of the Don’t DisAbility Society, said: “We more than doubled our initial target, showing our members that they are fully capable of achieving their goals and overcoming any barrier that they face as a result of a learning difference, physical and/or mental health condition.”

The money was raised through The Great Don't DisAbility Bake Off, an event where society members were set the challenge of raising £300 to fund an accessible bus to the Eden Project for their Christmas trip. The members were split into three groups (one group for each day of the cake sale) and had to research, bake and sell all of their treats.

Mackinlay said: “Many of our members find participating in social activities difficult and overwhelming. Some of our members have never even been to Asda because nobody has offered the support needed for them to overcome this barrier, whether that be physical access or confidence. It’s so important to be able to offer them the opportunity to participate in stress-free, fun and safe activities that are not university related.”

The society rented a bus for the trip but is looking into a more permanent solution. Their next big planned event is their second Don't DisAbility Week, which will take place in February 2017.