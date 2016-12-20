A man from Falmouth will appear in court next month after being charged with an assault on Friday night.

Toby Campbell, 26, appeared at Truro Magistrates' Court on Monday morning, accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Adam Halvorsen in Penryn on December 16.

He denied the offence, and his case was sent to Truro Crown Court on January 20.

Campbell, who previously lived and worked in the Falmouth area, is moving out of Cornwall to an address in Berkshire. He was given bail with a condition he does not enter Cornwall until he has to speak to his solicitor, or attend his next court hearing.

He was also charged with possessing a knife without authority in a public place.