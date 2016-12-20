Search teams hunting a vulnerable missing person found a woman in a critical condition with significant injuries in the early hors of Tuesday morning.

Police, Coastguard and a team from Cornwall Search and Rescue Team were called to the Swanpool area of Falmouth on Monday night to search for the 51 year old, who had been missing since the previous evening.

The woman was found inland, just before 2am, by a Cornwall Search and Rescue Team dog unit, and treated by rescuers before being passed to the ambulance service.

Searchers scoured woodland, open ground and urban areas late into the night, before a search dog called Blitz found the woman in an area of deep undergrowth.

A rescue service spokesperson said: "Due to the effects of two cold nights and some significant injuries, she required immediate assistance from team medics. Further team members were deployed to help stabilise her before paramedics arrived and she could be evacuated to a waiting ambulance."