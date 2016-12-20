There could be a little less festive cheer for one group of Falmouth teenagers after police confiscated a collection of alcohol from them on Sunday.

The group of seven 16 year olds were caught in the morning, camping without permission in a farmers field near Swanpool.

PCSO Sam Crowther spotted the friends, at around 8.30am, and confiscated the drinks as they were all underage.

He said: "What we have is seven 16 year olds whom have had a camping party in a farmers field.

"Whilst on early morning routine patrol I spotted the tent from a distance and had a chat."

In total PCSO Crowther took 15 assorted cans and and bottles of cider and lager from the group.