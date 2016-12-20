There could be a little less festive cheer for one group of Falmouth teenagers after police confiscated a collection of alcohol from them on Sunday.
The group of seven 16 year olds were caught in the morning, camping without permission in a farmers field near Swanpool.
PCSO Sam Crowther spotted the friends, at around 8.30am, and confiscated the drinks as they were all underage.
He said: "What we have is seven 16 year olds whom have had a camping party in a farmers field.
"Whilst on early morning routine patrol I spotted the tent from a distance and had a chat."
In total PCSO Crowther took 15 assorted cans and and bottles of cider and lager from the group.
Would be nice if they the items confiscated were donated to the local food bank at this time of year.
I do not think alcohol is accepted by food banks Ron.
Not even at Christmas how sad.
I will quite happily accept these as a donation. :)
It does seem a shame, I agree. I took in a bag of Christmas gifts to the Helston food bank for which they were specifically asking, for St Petrocs, and they had specified no alcohol. I usually donate normal food items via the collection point in Tesco because Tesco add to it.
Well done Sam!
Miserable copper
