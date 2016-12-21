The killers of a Falmouth pensioner have both been handed life sentences after being convicted of murder at Truro Crown Court.

The judge today sentenced Kevin Cooper, 35, to life with a minimum of 28 years and Trewen Kevern, 23, to life with a minimum of 20 years.

They were both found guilty by a jury of the joint enterprise murder of David Alderson, 72, in January 2014.

Cooper, formerly of Poldory View, Carharrack, and Kevern, of Tresillian Road in Falmouth, took Mr Alderson to a quarry near Carharrack, where he was beaten and drowned. They then took £40,000 of live savings from his safe.

During the five week trial, both men's defence lawyers claimed that their client was innocent, and that the other man was wholly to blame for the killing.

Detective Inspector Stuart Ellis, senior investigating officer in the case, said: “I am pleased with today’s convictions.

“David Alderson was a 72-year-old man who lived alone in Falmouth.

“He was generous to those that befriended him and this ultimately was his downfall. Once it was known that he kept a large amount of cash at his home a plan was devised to murder him and steal his money.

“Mr Alderson was tricked into driving to a remote quarry at Wheal Maid, where he was brutally attacked and left to drown in a pond.His house keys were taken from him and used to enter his home to steal his money.

“From that point on a web of lies was spun to cover for Mr Alderson’s disappearance and the acquisition of his money. These lies have now finally come undone.

“This was a tragic and challenging incident for all those concerned.”