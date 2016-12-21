A serving police officer who received a bravery award at Downing Street was found hanged after struggling with her workload and management who were ''out to get her,'' an inquest heard.



PC Kimberley James, 35, who grew up in Mawnan, was found dead in her home by family members following concerns that she was not answering her phone.



The mother-of-two, who collected a police bravery award for rescuing a mother and her children from drowning in 2015, was well regarded on her beat in Cornwall.



But her inquest today heard that she had complained about the pressures of the job and the huge volume of work.



The inquest heard she'd said she was never given enough time to finish tasks and was being picked on by a manager.



Things had become so bad she had asked to be taken off frontline policing after being moved from Falmouth to Truro, the coroner was told.



Kimberley was discovered hanging in a suspected suicide in July, first by her boyfriend, then parents and husband - who she was in the process of divorcing.



Her boyfriend, Shaun Keen, told the inquest that Kimberley had complained previously about the job - and how she felt she was being picked on by her manager.



"I understand she was under stress and pressure because of how her marriage had failed," he said in a statement. "She felt the manager was out to get her."



He added that Kimberley had told him she "felt vulnerable" at work and "she was never given sufficient time" to clear her workload before she was set more work".



During the inquest, evidence was given by her GP, who revealed that she had expressed concerns over her job and divorce.



"She said she was under a considerable amount of pressure with her divorce," said Dr Charmian Dick. "She had recently asked to be taken off frontline duty."



Forensic pathologist Dr Amanda Jane Jeffery also told the inquest: "It was clear to me that she had become quite stressed from life events and her work."



The inquest heard that her mother and father Ann and John James became concerned when she stopped answering her phone.



Along with Kimberley's husband, Martyn Roskilly, they went to Kimberley's Truro home.



Kimberley's mother told the inquest: "I said to John it was going to be very bad and John said not to be such a pessimist."



"As we approached Kimberley's house we parked outside the front and as I got out the car I saw the back gate was half open.



"I saw her hanging. I saw Shaun was sitting there yelling, crying and screaming. I put my head in my hands and was shaking my head.



"I would describe Kimberley as a fun, lovely person. In general she gave the impression that she was a happy soul."



She added Kimberley had had "some money worries and was upset to have been moved to Truro."



Before the start of the inquest, her parents released a statement which said: "Our daughter Kimberley was a remarkable young woman who was not only a loving daughter and mother, but was also an athlete and police officer where she served the Truro, Camborne and Falmouth communities for over 10 years.



"Naturally charismatic with an infectious laugh her personality could lift the atmosphere in the whole room, Kimberley was known by, and is missed by many people, not just her family but by friends from school, university, tennis and, of course, colleagues in the police force.



"In 2015 Kimberley was awarded a police bravery award that culminated in her meeting the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street. As an accomplished tennis player she represented Cornwall and the National Police Team in matches both at home and abroad.



"We have suffered a terrible loss and our lives will never be the same, but we will always remember our wonderful daughter for her loving nature and sense of humour. Since her death we have met many of her close friends and we have been both astonished and comforted by the grief so many have felt and shared with us.



"We would would like to thank her colleagues, so many of whom loved and respected Kimberley, for helping us understand the stresses that a police officer can be placed under in the line of duty.



"We now need to work through this pain and anguish and enjoy the positive reminders of her life, in particular through watching her spirit live on in her two young sons agedfive and nine."



The inquest continues and is expected to conclude this afternoon.

If you have been affected by this issue and are in distress or need some support, the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on 116 123 or at samaritans.org/how-we-can-help-you.