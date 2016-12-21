The Brexit referendum result could have an impact on student numbers at Falmouth University according to one of Penryn's Cornwall Councillors.

Councillor Mary May told a meeting of Penryn Town Council that she had been told fluctuations in exchange rates following June's referendum "there could be less students coming to our university."

She said: "That could have some implications on the cap. Whether that's been factored into the number we have already been given I don't know."

However, some EU students have actually seen the relative cost of their studies come down since the Brexit decision, as the pound plummeted against the Euro.

Robert Hillier, head of communications at Falmouth University, said: "We have actually seen an increase in EU applications this year, as we have pegged EU tuition fees to UK fees for three years. "Therefore, fluctuations in exchange rates will have lower impact for EU students anyway."

He added: "There may be a much longer term impact on student recruitment from outside the UK, but this will depend on the terms by which the UK leaves the EU, which are not currently clear."

Professor Mark Goodwin, deputy vice-chancellor for innovation and external engagement at the University of Exeter, is a member of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Futures Group which recently discussed the potential implications of Brexit for innovation, research and higher education.

He said: "One of the roundtable’s conclusions was that the competition for EU students was likely to increase, as the potential for higher fees and more complicated visa regulation after Brexit may result in EU students looking to study elsewhere.

"The effect of this on the total number of international students registered to study at the three universities is very difficult to gauge, as they will still be recruiting international students from elsewhere in the world, as well as teaching some international students via partner institutions in their home countries and teaching others through distance learning mechanisms."

He added: "The roundtable also noted the significant cultural and economic benefits brought by international students."