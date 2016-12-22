The coroner has recorded an open verdict in the inquest of a serving police officer who was found hanged after suffering a combination of 'relationship, financial and work issues.'

Cornwall coroner Emma Carlyon found there was not enough evidence to show that Kimberley James, originally from Mawnan, had taken her own life in July this year.

As the inquest resumed yesterday afternoon, a close friend and colleague of Kimberley's, PC Lisa Coston, revealed that the heroic officer was "very fragile" - despite appearing happy on the surface.



And she told the inquest that Kimberley said she was being bullied by her manager and hated her new beat in Truro but had hoped matters were slowly being resolved.



PC Coston said: "Deep down she was very fragile and struggled to cope with life.



"She came to be desperately unhappy in her working life which caused her tremendous stress.



"She was posted to Truro against her wishes due to staffing levels and at this time, this was the last straw.



"She joined a section she hated. She felt ignored by some of the individuals and very alienated by the majority of the team.



"She really struggled to go into work on a daily basis and she was desperate to return to Falmouth.



"After some time she managed to get a move onto another section at Truro which she was thrilled about and initially she said she was happy at work.



"However the situation soon changed and she felt her supervisor was targeting her and was out to get her and take her down. She could not understand why.



"She felt this active sergeant disliked her, had potential to cause her serious problems and that she was being unreasonably watched all the time by her.



"She felt the supervisor was building evidence to use for her promotion path to the detriment of Kim."



Speaking at the inquest, husband Martyn Roskilly told the inquest that he had been asked to pick up their younger son the evening before her death which was unusual.



When he arrived, he said she was visibly distressed.



He added: "I would also like to say that she very melodramatic and I don't think we have discounted that it was a cry for help.



"She was inclined to get emotional."



Senior coroner Dr Emma Carlyon returned an open conclusion at the hearing - saying evidence that she intended to take her own life was lacking.



She said: "No suicide note or other evidence of intention was found.



"She was last seen alive at about 10pm where she appeared upset and requested that her son be taken by Mr Roskilly to his house which was an unusual request and which he did.



"Earlier that evening, her boyfriend had walked out on her after seeing flirtatious texts and images of another man on her phone.



"Evidence from PC Coston, Mrs James and Mr Roskilly ruled that Kim had a number of life issues, including changes to family dynamics and finances, health, work issues and relationships which recently had improved and were resolving.



"Mrs James and Mr Roskilly noted that when she had been found dead, they found her on the stairs in such a position that she could have stood up at any time and a slip and fall could not be excluded."



She added: "She was experiencing relationship, financial and work issues at the time of her death."

If you have been affected by this issue and are in distress or need some support, the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on 116 123 or at samaritans.org/how-we-can-help-you.