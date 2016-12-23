The Met Office has warned Christmas travellers to and from Cornwall to plan ahead as winds up to 70mph hit the region this afternoon.

The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for the south west, with strong winds expected from midday until mid-evening.

The short period of strong winds is expected cause gusts of around 50 to 60 mph, or even up to 70 mph in exposed locations, and some travel disruption may occur.

The chief forecaster said: "The sudden onset of strong, gusty winds, along with a short period of heavy rainfall, has the potential to lead to difficult driving conditions during Friday afternoon.

"Exposed coastal routes are likely to be most prone to disruption."

Today's heavy weather will be followed on Christmas Eve with bright, breezy and dry weather for Falmouth. There will be hazy sunshine, with cloud at times, and the maximum temperature will be 12C.

Christmas Day is predicted to be wet, mild and very windy, with a maximum temperature of 13C.

And Boxing day and bank holiday Tuesday will be drier and quieter with some sunshine, the forecaster predicted.