Police are appealing for information after an exhibit was stolen from an exhibition on Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton.

Between Friday December 2 and Monday December 5, the item was stolen from its display at The National Maritime Museum in Falmouth.

Thieves took the item, a hood from an outfit which forms part of the current Ernest Shackleton exhibition at the museum.

Police said: "The hood is a replica which had been custom made for the exhibition and is therefore one of a kind that they would very much like returned for display for others to enjoy."

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 quoting CR/90088/16 or emailing 101@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk