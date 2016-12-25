Mylor Lunch Club provided 40 villagers with a Christmas treat last week as they headed to the Lemon Arms for a meal.

Thanks to a donation from Mylor Sessions, the group were able to head to the pub where publican John Pearce and his team served a hot meal of roast turkey, Christmas pudding, mince pies and all the trimmings.

Val Jeans-Jakobsson, from the lunch club, thanked the pub and all the organisers, and said it was "much enjoyed by everyone."

She said: "It was just great, really lovely, everybody enjoyed it."

"We were absolutely amazed and impressed at what a fantastic job Johnny had done in putting all those meals together, so quickly."

The village lunch club starts again in Tremayne Hall on January 3, and welcomes anyone local who is over 60. You can bring a friend and come along at 12 noon on any Tuesday to enjoy homemade soups and desserts for £3.50.