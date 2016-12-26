George MIchael who sold over 100 million records spanning 30 years first with Wham and then as a solo performer has died on Christmas Day aged just 53.

His publicist issued a short statement saying the star "passed away peacefully at home".

Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring in Oxfordshire at 13:42 GMT.

Police say they were treating the death as unexplained but there were no suspicious circumstances.

In a statement, the star's publicist said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in north London, sold more than 100m albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.

His greatest hits with Wham included Last Christmas and Wake Me Up Before You Go Go and solo Careless Whisper and Faith.