On the warmest Christmas on record, swimmers from Falmouth and Coverack took to the water for the annual Christmas Day swim.

Despite the water being described as warm there was still a bit of cheating in Falmouth where some people even wore wetsuits.

In Coverack over one hundred people gathered at the harbour side to see the swimmers take to the water, many in fancy dress.

Joining them as he has done many times before was comedian David Baddiel who has a home in the village.