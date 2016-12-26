A boat was literally left high and dry after slipping its moorings and ending up perched on the steps on Falmouth pier.
This picture of the boat on the steps leading down to St Mawe's ferry was taken by Billy Main after the tide had gone out.
A boat was literally left high and dry after slipping its moorings and ending up perched on the steps on Falmouth pier.
This picture of the boat on the steps leading down to St Mawe's ferry was taken by Billy Main after the tide had gone out.
Comments are closed on this article.