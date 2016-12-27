The owner of a Falmouth childcare company is appealing for help as his business faces eviction from its current premises.

Tarquin Andrewartha runs Tarq's Arq, based on Bickland Water Road, which will have to close if a new premises cannot be found before the end of January.

His lease expires on January 22 and a new landlord will not be renewing the contract, so he is asking for help to find the business a new home of approximately 1,000 square feet, with an outdoor area included.

Several contingency plans for other premises have fallen through for a variety of reasons, and Tarquin has said he would not wish to move to a site outside of Falmouth due to the close ties it has with the Falmouth community.

He said: "I don't relish the prospect of losing staff, or families, I want to carry on my business.

"I'm desperate to stay in the Falmouth and Penryn area. Some of the children, I knew the parents when they were babies. It's a service that's very personal to me and to Falmouth.

"A lot of people rely on our service... they wouldn't be able to go to work."

While he said he has looked at a lot of buildings, but an outdoor area would be a "deal breaker," and his aim at the moment is to "at the very least find somewhere temporary," while he keeps looking.

He ias asking for supporters to help him by keeping an eye out for suitable premises, from garden centres, farms, sports clubs, churches, or any other large buildings.

He added: "I don't make any money [from the business], I make my money as a children's entertainer

"I'm not in business to make a million pounds, I'm in business to provide a service."

If you think you can help Tarq's Arq, or you know someone who can, contact Tarquin on 07866 055 401.