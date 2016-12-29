A fleet of 37 brand new double decker buses will be operating on routes across Cornwall, including Falmouth and Penryn, under an innovative partnership between First Kernow, Go Cornwall and Cornwall Council to transform local bus services as part of the Devolution Deal.

Earlier this year the Government announced Cornwall would receive an additional £12m over the next three years to support the council’s plans to improve bus services. This money is being used to join up bus routes, improve bus shelters and bus stops, integrate ticketing and timetabling for bus with local rail services, and to provide new and improved vehicles.

First Kernow has invested £7.4m in buying 30 new double decker buses to use on routes in Cornwall, building on Go-Ahead’s Go Cornwall (Plymouth City Bus) bus operation which has seen seven new vehicles already brought into service. This latest investment means that Cornwall’s two largest operators have contributed £10.5m in providing new vehicles and upgrading existing buses in Cornwall over the past 12 months.

As well as providing a number of additional features, including internet access and USB charging to enable passengers to browse the web or take advantage of a mobile office option during longer journeys, the new vehicles have also been built to the latest low emission European standards. This means 12 per cent of the 335 buses currently being used in Cornwall will have been upgraded, producing an 84 per cent reduction in emissions which will significantly improve air quality along these routes.

Following a consultation with Truro Park and Ride users, the driver protective screens have been removed from the new fleet of buses. Audible stop announcements are also going to be introduced in the near future as the wider One Public Transport elements are developed and delivered.

The new fleet will be operating in West Cornwall on the U1/U2/U3 (Falmouth, Penryn Truro), routes and the 14/18 (Penzance, St Ives, Hayle, Camborne, Redruth, Truro) routes and in South East Cornwall on the 70/71 (Liskeard, Cremyll, Torpoint, Plymouth) routes.

Bert Biscoe, the council’s cabinet member for transport, said: "Bus and train operators are working in partnership with the Council to deliver a step change in transport options for Cornish people. The provision of a major fleet of new buses by First Kernow is a significant investment in this major project, and a strong endorsement of Cornwall Council’s approach to ensuring that our public transport system will, in a relatively short time, be comparable with that of many major British cities. Other investments will follow.”

Alex Carter, managing director of First Kernow, added: “We are extremely pleased and proud to introduce this fleet of fine new buses into Cornwall. Our loyal customers have long awaited this major upgrade in the quality of vehicles providing services on two of our key corridors.

“These buses commence a programme of strong fleet and infrastructure investment in public transport with our Cornwall Council partner, and we very much look forward to the environmental and service quality improvements that will bring."