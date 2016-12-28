Police are concerned about a Czech man who disappeared in Falmouth before Christmas and has not been seen since.

Falmouth Police said "concerns have been raised" over the whereabouts Jan Klement from the Czech Republic, who was last seen in the town around three weeks ago.

PCSO Sam Crowther wrote on Facebook: "He has a distinct Eastern European accent and is likely to be wearing a green winter coat, black beanie hat and denim jeans."

He added that his beard will be "noticeably longer" than in the picture supplied by police.

If anyone has seen Jan in the last two weeks they are asked to contact police by calling 101 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 378 of 28/12/2016.