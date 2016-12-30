Registration is now open for this year's sixth annual Run Falmouth, the half marathon organised by Cornwall Hospice Care in conjunction with the Falmouth Road Runners.

The event is part of the Cornwall Glass and Glazing Grand Prix Series and last year attracted 500 runners. Affiliated and non-affiliated runners aged 18 and over can enter by visiting the charity’s website at cornwallhospicecare.co.uk.

Run Falmouth 2017 is on Sunday, March 12 and will follow a challenging 13.1 mile route that was newly created last year and takes runners past coastal and countryside scenery. Starting near Pendennis Castle, the route also takes in Gyllyngvase Swanpool and Maenporth beaches. Runners then head inland passing through Mawnan Smith and around the outskirts of Budock Water, before turning back to the finish at the Falmouth Hotel.

Oliver Hoare, head of fundraising at Cornwall Hospice Care, said: "It’s a visually attractive half marathon, but not for the faint hearted. There’s some pretty punishing hills on the course but this is a Grand Prix event and competitors expect there to be a challenge or two.

"However, last year’s winner, Jordan Morant from Hayle Runners, set a new course record crossing the finishing line in one hour, 17 minutes and 25 seconds. There’s the added bonus of knowing you’re supporting a Cornish charity too and last year competitors helped raise more than £10,000 towards providing the care we offer our patients and their families.”