Throughout 2016 Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) celebrated its 25th Anniversary since its founding by Eddie Farwell and his late wife Jill.

The year was spent looking at both what the charity has achieved over the past 25 years and looking to the future. This was brought together with a service at Exeter Cathedral back in June at which HRH The Duchess of Cornwall attended along with many families supported by CHSW and supporters past and present.

Now with three hospices in the region in Devon, Somerset and Cornwall, CHSW offers help and support to children who are living with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions and is the only organisation in the South West to provide hospice care to not only children but their whole family.

Since its creation in 1991, CHSW’s mission statement has remained the same, simply to make the most of short and precious lives. Eddie Farwell, now CEO of the charity, said: ‘My hope is that in another 25 years that Children’s Hospice South West will have expanded its services and will be able to support even more children with life-limiting illnesses and that there is still an army of supporters who can help us to sustain what we do.’ Eddie and Jill’s idea to create a children’s hospice came from their own experiences of caring for their own life-limited children, Katie and Tom. In 1983, both children were diagnosed as suffering with a rare degenerative disorder which meant they would die somewhere between the ages of 10-20.

At that time Eddie’s family were made aware of the only Children’s Hospice in the world, Helen House in Oxford. This hospice gave the family relief and allowed Eddie and Jill time off from the daily caring and domestic duties. It was this experience that gave Eddie and Jill the incentive to create a much needed centre of help and support for the families and children in the region.

Now with the provision of three children’s hospices, including Little Harbour in St Austell, the charity has achieved its goal of ensuring that no one in the South West needs to travel for more than 1½ hours by car to reach their nearest children’s hospice. From the charities small beginnings in a spare room at the Farwell’s home in North Devon, CHSW has gone on to care for over 2000 children across the region.

CHSW now offers a wealth of services – all of which are free to the families – including short breaks offering medical care 365 days a year, emergency stays, end of life care, respite, a dedicated sibling service, bereavement support and even holistic care including music therapy. In its 25th year, the charity is already looking to the future and the hope that it can continue to help hundreds more families across the South West for many years to come.

Little Harbour – a home from home for local families Little Harbour was the third and final hospice to complete the CHSW jigsaw and following the Precious Lives Appeal to build Little Harbour it opened its doors to families to stay overnight in January 2012.

Little Harbour offers care and support to children from the whole of Cornwall and Plymouth and the surrounding area. The whole family can stay at the hospice for short breaks and are supported by the multi-disciplinary Care Team. The poorly child receives expert medical care on a one to one basis, while siblings are entertained both at the hospice and on trips out by the Sibling Team which is also on hand to offer emotional support. The Care Team allow parents to take a break from the relentless medical duties of administering medication, giving feeds and checking their child minute by minute. This care is handed over allowing parents time to relax, get a full night’s sleep and enjoy some quality time both as a couple and as a family. Little Harbour is currently supporting over 90 life-limited children, over 130 siblings and over 20 bereaved families.

One local family supported by Little Harbour said the time they spend at the hospice is time that allows them to just be a family – “a mummy and daddy to all three of our children with no schedule, no equipment and occasional time alone as a couple. They are an integral part of our family life and we look forward to each and every visit.” They added “I know that there is someone always at the end of the telephone with a sympathetic, understanding ear. I can’t thank them enough.”

Little Harbour offers a range of care to children and has fantastic facilities to supplement this including a multi-sensory room, spa, soft play room, arts and crafts area and a vast garden which includes a sensory garden. The team also offer activities such as music therapy to both stimulate and entertain the children whose communication can often be affected by their illness but the music is a great way of engaging with them.

Many have preconceptions about what a children’s hospice is like thinking it is just for end of life care and is a sad place, however Little Harbour is something quite special, following a tour of the hospice one supporter recently said ““Every preconception I had of what a hospice was going to look like could not have been further from the truth. This is a remarkable facility that enables families to have so much fun and happiness at such a challenging time. The thought and consideration into every ergonomic and aesthetic aspect is astounding and what I expected to be a harsh and clinical environment is full of warmth, calm and love.”

Families can be supported by Little Harbour from diagnosis right through bereavement and beyond. Support following bereavement is offered by the hospice for as long as a family wants and often their relationship with Little Harbour is one of many years.

The Charity out in the Community As well as CHSW’s three children’s hospices which are at the heart of the charity and why it exists there are many other areas where you can get involved and become part of the CHSW family.

CHSW currently has 28 shops across the south west including 5 in Cornwall (Penzance, Helston, two in Truro and Wadebridge) with more on the horizon to open in 2017 and an online eBay store. Shops are always looking for volunteers who can give just a couple of hours a week to help out with various tasks, meaning more income for the charity going to support more local families.

CHSW shops also need donations of stock which can be dropped into the shops or at Little Harbour or collected from you if there are large amounts or big and bulky items. Truro has two shops, one stocking adult clothing and bric-a-brac and then Little Steps which specialises in children’s clothes, toys and equipment – a popular shop with families in the local community.

If your cupboards are overflowing after Christmas and you are getting ready for the spring clean always bear in mind that CHSW will be happy to take donations of good quality second hand goods for sale in their shops and that will not only benefit the charity but also give you some more space in your home!

The ‘Army of Support’ Eddie Farwell, Co Founder and Chief Executive often refers to the ‘army’ of supporters out on the local community who have supported the charity since it began back in 1991 and that support has always been strong throughout Cornwall.

Mary Murfin, Community Fundraiser for CHSW says people in the community are at the heart of charities. She explains; “Even when they don’t think they have done very much, every penny raised or every word shared is vital. I often say to people who have attended one of my talks or have visited Little Harbour ‘If this has inspired you to support CHSW, please share your positivity with just one other person and you will make a difference’.”

Feeling Inspired - How you can get involved There are various ways in which you can support CHSW whether through making financial donations, volunteering, taking part in a fundraising event, donating items to CHSW shops or even by signing up to their weekly lottery. The lottery has 14 prizes every week up to £1000 and a rollover which can grow to up to £10,000. You can play the lottery for as little as £1 a week and not only are you supporting the charity throughout the year with your donation you are also in with the chance of winning on a weekly basis!

CHSW run a series of large fundraising events every year and 2017 will be no different with the following events already confirmed: Bubble Rush – brand new fun run through coloured bubble stations, Plymouth – 3rd June 2017 Rainbow Run – 5km fun run at RAF St Mawgan Newquay – 25th June 2017 Moonlight Memory Walk – 5 mile ladies only walk around Falmouth - September 2017 Santas on the Run – 2km fun run – December 2017 It doesn’t stop there though, if you fancy taking part in a trek overseas, a skydive, an abseil or have a challenge you would like to set yourself or an event you would like to organise big or small, simply call Little Harbour and chat with your local fundraiser and they will be able to lend a hand in helping you with whatever you need. Little Harbour 01726 871800 If you would like to visit Little Harbour for a tour of the hospice, tour days run once a month with extra days in January, simply call 01726 871800 to book in now.