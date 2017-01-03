The directors of Boslowick Garage in Falmouth have announced that they will not be allowing a phone mast to be built on their land.

Jackie Chaney-Spiers has said she was originally approached by Vodafone and initial discussions had taken place, but by the time the plans for the mast became public last week had already decided not to go ahead with the plans.

The directors had, she said, deemed the proposal not to be in the best interests of the local community and have declined Vodafone's offer.

Jackie said Waldon Telecom, working on behalf of Vodafone, had sent out letters as part of preliminary consultation work rather than as part of a planning application, and Boslowick Garage had not signed any deal with the company, meaning they were able to pull straight out.

She said: "They have to put the research in to find out if it's suitable here.

"We decided we didn't want to be a part of it."

However, she has also warned that the mobile company is required to provide a minimum level of coverage, and as the area around the garage has been identified as needing better signal a mast is likely to be installed somewhere in the area.

Jackie has also criticised campaigners who stood against the proposal as she claimed they had not spoken to her about the proposals. Instead, she said, they had simply dropped some papers off with garage staff and left.

And she questioned some of the allegations about the impact of the mast, most importantly the suggestion that it would disturb Japanese knotweed on the site. She said knotweed that had been found at the back of the garage was garden waste that had been dumped there, although she did not know who by, and it is being treated twice a year for the next three years, as per regulations, by a professional gardener.

Campaigners said they provided the garage with a list of concerns and confirmed they would like to discuss them with the the owners of Boslowick Garage, providing full contact details.

In an article last week in the Falmouth Packet did not include comment from the Boslowick Garage. We apologise for what was a genuine oversight.