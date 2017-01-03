The former Penryn Laundry has closed its doors for good after operators Berendsen decided to relocate services to Camborne.

The laundry, which has a long history in Penryn under several operators, was closed in December with some job losses, the company has confirmed.

It was most recently acquired by Berendsen, an international group which provides laundry and textile services across Europe, including Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Germany and Poland as well as the UK.

The company announced at the start of 2016 that it would be carrying out a consultation on the future of the laundry and its possible closure, which continued throughout the year.

A spokesperson said the the consultation finished late in the year, and the decision was then taken to close the Penryn facility.

They said: "There was a consultation period that started in January and went through the year, and the laundry was finally closed in early December.

"We had a number of full time employees that transferred to the laundry facility in Camborne and an almost almost equal number number that left the business as part of the consultation process."

Asked why the company had decided to close the laundry, the spokesperson added: "We have got two facilities in the area. It was a business structure change and it was about serving the customers better."