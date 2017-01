Police are appealing for information after thieves stole a kayak from the riverside in Penryn over the Christmas period.

The kayak, a blue Gosea Voyager two seater tandem, was taken from the beach area at Islington Wharf, sometime between December 26 and January 2, after the padlock was cut off.

Anyone with any information about the theft or the whereabouts of the kayak is asked to contact PCSO Chris Braddon or Falmouth Boat Watch by calling 101, quoting reference number CR/000431/17.