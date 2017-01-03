Family and friends have been paying tributes to a Falmouth teenager at the site of the car crash in which she died, one year on from the incident.

Sophie Taylor was 16 when she was killed in the early hours of January 3, 2016, when the car in which she was a passenger hit a verge on Pendennis headland and overturned.

On the first anniversary of her death, those who loved her have been returning to the site to leave messages, or turning to social media to remember their "angel."

Kirsty Storey wrote on Facebook: "One year ago today you were taken from us. It still doesn't seem real to me that you are gone. I miss you so so much and can't go a day without thinking about you. "Will try and get down to see you today after work. Hope you are resting well Soph. I love you ."

And Hannah Dobson added: "Tonight this time last year was one of the worst things that has ever happened to me and many others around me.

"Sophie you passed away, there is not one day I don't think about you and I really hope that you are doing okay up there.

"I put some flowers down for you the other day, it was a beautiful day, rest in peace Sophie x."

Connor Blackford added: "I love you Sophie my angel," while Thai Green offered "lots of love sweetie, from earth to heaven."

Flowers, strings of lights, and messages were also left at the site of the crash itself, and on a nearby bench which has been dedicated to the memory of Sophie.

Family and friends are also planning a small memorial walk for Sophie for this evening to mark the anniversary.

Sophie, a former Falmouth School pupil, was a student at Cornwall College when she died.

She had celebrated her 16th birthday just a month earlier, along with her twin sister who was with her in the car at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

The 18 year old driver of the car was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and is due to appear in court in March.