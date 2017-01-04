Four new flats on the car park of the King's Arms pub in Penryn have been granted planning permission by Cornwall Council at the third attempt.

Planners approve the proposals for the two-bedroomed units, on land next to 8 New Street, after residents and Penryn Town Council had opposed earlier designs.

The application, submitted in late November, was the third design for the plot, which town councillors had previously objected to on the grounds it was not in keeping with the conservation area and could overlook neighbouring properties across the street.

However, council officers deemed that measures had been taken that would satisfy their concerns, such as changing the roof to an "M-shape" to reduce the height, and setting the building back from the road by three metres to increase the distance between the windows and those of neighbouring properties.

Dave Semmens, who designed the building, told officers in a letter that re-siting the building would also allow the historic burgage wall to be retained, an issue that had concerned councillors, and added that the new design "has been created to blend in with ancient houses in the existing concept of an ancient town."

The new plans provide four off street parking spaces, although it was noted that it would remove parking spaces at the King's Arms currently rented out to local residents, and the highways officer said the new design was improved in terms of visibility for people leaving the car park.

As the plan is for only four houses, there is no requirement for an affordable housing contribution.

The plans were approved subject to conditions relating to the approval of design and materials used, to ensure that the building will maintain the character and appearance of the conservation area in which it sits.