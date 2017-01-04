The owner of Mono bar in Falmouth has said the venue is very much open for business and decried "untrue and malicious" rumours that it might close.

Rumour began to spread online on Wednesday morning that the the bar was to go into liquidation, but by the afternoon Charlie Stanley of Mono said that was not the case, and he was looking into possible legal action against those who spread the false information.

He told the Packet: "These claims are untrue and malicious. As you can see from our events listings we have a full schedule this month with many more events to be announced."

And he added: "Our legal team is now looking into the matter."

The rumours appear to have been started with a mobile phone screen grab, now deleted, purporting to show a message saying that the bar would be unable to host a club night in January, with organisers saying that it would be relocating to The Grapes.

However the same morning Mono's social media accounts were still posting information about events at the bar throughout the month, such as a Back to School Disco, drag night, and live rock performance.