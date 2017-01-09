Plans to turn the former Penryn Buffs Club into flats have been unveiled after the property was bought by developers in December last year.

Amalgamated Properties, which took over the club building in an open tender process last year after the Royal Antediluvian Order of the Buffaloes (Buffs) announced it could no longer run it, has submitted pre-application details for the building to Cornwall Council.

The company is proposing to turn the former social club into nine two-bedroom flats over three floors, with car parking and outdoor space.

A design and access statement submitted by Mike Bradbury Design (MBD) on behalf of Amalgamated Properties states that the company was told there is demand in the area for two-bedroom apartments suitable for a young couple with a child, starter homes, or a retirement home.

Analysis by MBD decided the best option would be to convert the existing building, refurbishing the exterior 1970s design and completely gutting and rebuilding the interior, to provide four flats each on the ground and first floors and one lower ground floor apartment at the rear.

The designers say the new accommodation provide flats with "generous proportions" and two

double bedrooms, at least one parking space per apartment, and a small garden or terrace "where possible."

The development will have space for around eight cars in the existing car park at the rear of the site, with another two places to the front.

The statement from BMD reads: "The planned conversion and improvements will help to lift the quality of the built environment in this area.

"The proposed new use will also be more in keeping with the residential character of the area. Neighbours have complained in the past about noise from the Buffalo Club and activity outside the building late at night. The conversion into residential use and improvements to the fabric of the building should therefore be welcomed by the local community."

The pre-application also notes that the new owners of the building have agreed to let the Buffs continue to use the premises on an occasional basis until they are ready to re-develop the site.