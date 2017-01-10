Police seized a number of vehicles and prevented other motorists from driving theirs on Monday during a joint operation with customs and the DVLA.

Local officers from Falmouth were joined by specialist road policing officers and representatives of other agencies as they conducted a pro-active operation to tackle vehicles committing motoring offences.

Officers used mobile and static automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to identify vehicles and a number of offences were highlighted, with a total of 135 vehicles being stop checked throughout the day.

A police spokesperson said: "A number of these vehicles were prohibited for being dangerous or overloaded and vehicles were also seized for having no insurance and running illegally on red diesel. "As well as this a number of drivers were dealt with for a variety of offences such as having no MOT, not wearing seatbelts, defective lighting and having no vehicle excise licence."

They added: "More of this type of operation are planned so to avoid having your vehicle seized and a day out in the local courts please ensure your vehicle is safe and legal."