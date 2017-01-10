Police seized a number of vehicles and prevented other motorists from driving theirs on Monday during a joint operation with customs and the DVLA.
Local officers from Falmouth were joined by specialist road policing officers and representatives of other agencies as they conducted a pro-active operation to tackle vehicles committing motoring offences.
Officers used mobile and static automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to identify vehicles and a number of offences were highlighted, with a total of 135 vehicles being stop checked throughout the day.
A police spokesperson said: "A number of these vehicles were prohibited for being dangerous or overloaded and vehicles were also seized for having no insurance and running illegally on red diesel. "As well as this a number of drivers were dealt with for a variety of offences such as having no MOT, not wearing seatbelts, defective lighting and having no vehicle excise licence."
They added: "More of this type of operation are planned so to avoid having your vehicle seized and a day out in the local courts please ensure your vehicle is safe and legal."
Well done to our local police, driving without insurance not only increases the cost of insurance for everyone else but in the event of an accident there is no adequate redress.
In my opinion the removal of the requirement to display a 'Vehicle Excise Duty' disc has been a bad move in that there is now no easy means, without permissions or access equipment, by which one can determine if a vehicle legally on the road. If it is not taxed then it is usually for good reason and that is that there is also no insurance or MOT both of which might result in injury to a third party.
It was far easier, pre-Oct 2014, for those in authority or other interested parties to walk along a line of vehicles and at a glance scan for illegal discs.
