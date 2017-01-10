The public is invited to learn more about plans to generate two megawatts of solar powered electricity from the roofs of business and public sector buildings in the Penryn and Falmouth area.

The Fal Energy Partnership (FEP) will be at Falmouth Town Council's chambers at the municipal buildings on The Moor next Wednesday, January 18, to present progress the latest progress on its plans.

The partnership has been undertaking a study into the possibility of generating solar energy through panels on local businesses, farms and other roofs.

Members and non-members of the partnership can attend the meeting, which will take place between 7pm and 9pm, and there will also be plenty of time for input and questions.

FEP is a registered society, launched in 2012 to respond to local concerns about rising energy prices and the future of energy supply.

The partnership connects many different groups interested in developing and implementing an integrated sustainable action plan for the community, and as a social enterprise it is committed to return any profits - after investor returns - to the community, which would be invested in local sustainable energy projects.

For more information email info@falenergy.org.uk, search Facebook for Fal Energy Partnership or Twitter for @FalEnergy, or go to falenergy.co.uk