A mother whose campaign to educate parents about the perils of sepsis went nationwide will celebrate the life of the son she lost to the disease at just one year old.

Melissa Mead will be welcoming friends, family and supporters to Truro Cathedral in March for a memorial service and celebration for her son William, who died just weeks after his first birthday in 2014.

Melissa has organised a Facebook profile for the event, and wrote in the description: "It will be a memorial service but more for all of us to come together to remember the little boy who lived."

There will be a few keynote speakers, and the family will also be using the event to raise awareness of sepsis and support for the UK Sepsis Trust.

Melissa, 29, began working with the trust after William's death, and in December her campaign to make parents, hospitals and health care professionals more aware of the signs and symptoms of the illness was picked up by NHS England and promoted nationally.

Melissa added: "As a family we would like to be able to use the service to say a very big thank you to the community for their continued support and believing in William. The service is open to everyone and we would really love it if you could all attend. For all that have supported us, shared our story, tuned in to an interview, read a magazine, made us a cuppa or just simply been there we would like to meet you and say thank you.

"William has affected and changed so many lives and so if he has touched your life, please come along and share your story."

Melissa and her husband Paul, who welcomed another son, Arthur William, in October this year, have been campaigning for better awareness of sepsis ever since William died following a catalogue of errors.

He passed away after a series of mistakes by medical professionals led to the seriousness of his condition not being recognised soon enough.

The service, called A Celebration of William's Life, will be held at Truro Cathedral on March 25 between 3pm and 4pm, and information can be found on Melissa's Facebook page at facebook.com/amotherwithoutachild