A Falmouth was caught on CCTV harassing a man and urinating against his house and stealing goods from a shop and money from a restaurant staff room, magistrates have heard.

George Tony Bowden appeared at Truro Magistrates’ Court on Monday to plead guilty to three offences, having been caught on camera at both commercial premises as well as at a house in Kimberley Park Road.

Bowden, 19, of Avenue Road, admitted stealing food and drinks worth £33.89 from a Spar shop on July 3, to using threatening behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress to Gary Lane on July 7, and to burglary at the Palacio Lounge, where he stole £100 in cash on September 5.

At Mr Lane’s house in Kimberley Park Road, Bowden was seen on camera urinating against one of the walls. Alison May, prosecuting, said when Mr Lane challenged him, Bowden swore at him and asked him if he wanted to fight. He walked off, but then returned, throwing a beer can into the garden, and shouting: "F.…..off, f…. off, I’ll knock your head off," leaving Mr Lane in a frightened state.

CCTV at the Palacio Lounge showed Bowden in a staff room, rifling through paperwork and then by the tips box. After he left, £100 in cash was missing.

Bowden later told the police that on each occasion he had been drinking heavily. He could not remember urinating at the house, but knew he could be aggressive when challenged.

He had previous convictions for criminal damage and assaulting a police officer, and his solicitor William Hazelton said his client’s life had been a total mess at the time, with his alcohol abuse, and without a stable address. He was now in a far better place, living with his grandparents who were very supportive, and he had stopped drinking.

Bowden, already under curfew for a previous offence, was given a further curfew of four nights a week for 12 weeks, and told to pay compensation of £133.89 and £170 costs and charges.