On Monday Falmouth residents can have their say on the future of local health and care services which could see minor injuries units closed and hospital bed numbers cut.

Proposals to reform services including GP surgeries, community services, hospitals and home care have been released as part of NHS England's regional Sustainability and Transformation Plans (STPs), and a public meeting on the Cornwall STP is to be held in Falmouth next week.

The public will be able to examine the plans and discuss them at the National Maritime Museum Cornwall on Monday, January 16, from 3pm to 4.30pm

As well as the community event, people can have their say on the five year health and social care plans through a survey, and all the details can be found at cornwall.gov.uk/shapethefuture.