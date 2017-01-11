Mabe Parish Council will be discussing two plans to build student accommodation at or near Penryn Campus when it meets tomorrow night.

Councillors will look at an outline planning application for a 2,000 bed student village at Treluswell, submitted by developers Ocean Reach.

They will also examine the universities' detailed plans to build units for 1,049 students at the campus, on land behind B&Q, which already has outline planning permission.

Also up for discussion are plans for infrastructire improvements and 140 new parking spaces submitted by FX Plus, the company which runs the campus.

The parish council will meet on Thursday, January 12, at 7.30pm, in Mabe WI Hall,