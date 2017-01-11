Plans for a 2,000 bed student village at Treluswell near Penryn have been submitted to Cornwall Council.

Development company Oceans Reach Ltd have applied for outline planning permission to build the mixed use site, which they have called Penvose Student Village, on 20 hectares of fields between Treluswell Hill and the A39 behind the Four Cross Garage.

The outline plan proposes accommodation for approximately 2,000 students in several zones, along with up to 400 student parking spaces, a 450 place park-and-ride, sports facilities, and a commercial area including shops and eateries.

The commercial zone is proposed to include student facilities based around a high street style plan, including a GP surgery, day nursery, refectory/café/bar/venue, study hub, offices for student services and additional university office space, business start-up units, a coffee shop, restaurant, takeaway and convenience stores.

It would also include a budget hotel with up to 62 rooms and a family pub/restaurant.

The plans also include an all weather sports pitch, tennis courts and other sports provision, with associated parking.

The site, which completely encircles a group of houses by the A39, would require a new roundabout access from the road, between the Treliever and Treluswell roundabouts, but would not affect the current nearby lay-by which borders the site.

There would also be a separate entrance and exit points for the park and ride service, as well as "improved cycle routes" to the campus and Penryn town centre via Treliever and a "potential future road link" and cycle and pedestrian links to the campus via Packsaddle.

As an outline application some matters are reserved, and the developers have offered no indication of the building designs, although the student accommodation of "at least three storeys" will be on lower ground with lower commercial buildings higher up the site.

And the developers have also recognised the ecological value of the existing hedgerows and has said these will be preserved along with mature trees and the "green corridors" to the east of the site, while new hedgerows may also be introduced.

The application includes a masterplan outline and a design and access statement, submitted by CAD Architects of Truro on behalf of the developers, which states that the village would provide "essential infrastructure" to support the university, as well as "significant employment opportunities." It also states that the development would represent a "circa £60 million capital investment in the area."

CAD architects added: "The proposed development seeks to present a modern, efficient and exemplary student village development which is highly respectful of its semi-rural/open countryside setting, seeking to minimise the impact of the scheme on the local landscape both spatially and visually.

"The Penvose Student Village development must present an attractive proposition for undergraduates

- first to third year), post-graduates and foreign students and residential student blocks must offer a variety of accommodation and forms to appeal to the full range of students, based upon variants of the ‘clustered flat’ and ‘townhouse’ concepts.

The application is set to be determined by April 13, and can be viewed on the council's planning website using reference number PA16/11983.