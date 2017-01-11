Cornish football has been left reeling as a former Falmouth Town star has died aged 34.

Andy Morris, who made his debut for the club at the age of 15 and attracted the interest of several Football League clubs, died on Monday. No cause of death has yet been announced.

Despite a promising start, Andy was hampered by injuries, however he still manage to score 32 goals in 62 appearances for his home town club, as well as having spells at St Blazey and Bodmin Town.

Cornish football has been paying tribute to Andy. Bryn Wheeler, former Falmouth Town player, wrote on Facebook: “Absolutely stunned and numb to hear the tragic news about Andy Morris. Great memories playing up top with him for Cornwall County Youth and Falmouth Town as I know so many will have. Just stunned. So sad to hear. RIP mate.

"Go bang in some goals up with angels.

"Legend”

Falmouth Town supporter Mike Odgers said: “Such a sad day, I cannot get my head around it after spending last Saturday afternoon with father Paul at Bickland.

"Andy made his debut for Falmouth as a 15 year old coming on as sub at Liskeard where he was younger than his shirt number (17).”

And Joel Richardson said: “Grew up with them all bud through Falmouth Town youth. I can't believe such a young gentleman has passed it's just so unfair in life. Great player who was admired by so many people.”

Lifelong friend Steve Winnan, who went to Falmouth School with Andy and later played football with him at Bickland Park, believes he was even more talented than the likes of Matthew Etherington, who went on to play for Tottenham and Stoke City.

He explained that after giving up football, he took up cycling and, like every other sport he tried, he excelled at it.

Packet sports reporter Matthew Dixon has written of his own memories of Andy.

He writes: "As a young sports reporter I remember wondering who Andy was when he first started playing for Falmouth Town first team around 17 years ago.

"The team, managed by David Ball at the time, already had some excellent players who had played at the highest level in Cornwall for many years – and there was Andy at the age of 17 or 18, playing alongside them.

"With his shock of blonde hair, he already had a superb physique at such a young age. He was very quick, strong and technically brilliant, possessing a lethal left foot shot.

"After watching him score a hat-trick in one of his early games, I wrote that his understated celebration was the action of man who expected to score, so confident was he in his own ability.

"He approached me some weeks later and thanked me for that description, because he said that was exactly how he felt.

"Andy clearly had all the attributes to have played at the very highest level, but he decided to stop playing when he began training as PTI in the RAF. He feared a football injury may harm his career prospects."