Local tipplers should still be able to get a pint of Penryn Pale Ale after the Rebel Brewing Company announced it is under new ownership.

The Kernick-based company ceased trading just before Christmas as it was placed into administration following six years of trading, but had said at the time it hoped a buyer could be found.

Today the brewery's social media pages carried an announcement saying it had been saved and would be relaunching soon.

In a message on Facebook and Twitter, the company said: "Now under NEW OWNERSHIP watch this space for our launch date, meanwhile any enquiries welcome rebelbrewery@outlook.com"

The company had been placed into administration on Friday, December 9, and its last trading day was on December 21, when it was only accepting cash as it had no card facilities.

Founder Rob Lowe wrote at the time: "It has been a rollercoaster over the last six years, we've had both the best and worst times but one thing that has always kept us smiling is your support.

"There are many reasons why this has happened which I won't go into here but needless to say life will go on."

The brewery had won several CAMRA awards for its beers, including accolades over a number of years at the Falmouth Beer Festival, and had also supplied a commemorative beer, Sail Ale, for the 2014 Tall Ships Regatta.