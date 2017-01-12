Police say they have located a Falmouth woman who was reported missing from her home yesterday afternoon.

Officers were growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 61 year old Susan Anne Phipps, who was reported missing just before midday.

A force spokesperson said: "Susan was located by Cornwall Search and Rescue Team in Falmouth this afternoon.

"The police would like to thank the public for their assistance."

Conern had been growing for Mrs Phipps, who had last been seen in the Gyllygnvase area of Falmouth.