Coastguard volunteers have decried a group of "stupid" youths who threw eggs at rescuers who were out hunting for a missing woman.
Members of the Coastguard Rescue Team were out near Castle Beach in Falmouth on Wednesday, as part of the search for missing Susan Phipps, when a group in a car drove past and threw eggs at team members.
The team later wrote in a statement on it's Facebook page: "We were targeted by a group of lads who sped past us and pelted us with eggs. This is not acceptable and was reported to local police units. "Doing that sort of thing is reckless potentially endangering lives and also risking our safety. Doing that sort of thing right under a police helicopter is probably a bit stupid."
The team joined police, the RNLI, firefighters, the search and rescue team and search and rescue teams when the search began again on Thursday morning, and Mrs Phipps was reported to have been found on Thursday afternoon.
Comments
"Doing that sort of thing right under a police helicopter is probably a bit stupid."
So have they apprehended the culprits then?
Those that were responsible would have demonstrated more intelligence, compassion and social responsibility had they donated some fresh eggs to the food bank!
This is not the first recent antisocial use of eggs in the Falmouth area, is not time the culprits were apprehended and named?
" Those that were responsible would have demonstrated more intelligence" well that's the whole crux of the problem isn't it.These witless morons appear to lack any sort of intelligence.
One of the problems these days is that these yobs don't have any fear of the law because they probably know that they will only get a slap on the wrist.
I hope one of these idiots requires the help of one of these organisations one day..........and I hope they don't turn up !
I think to name and shame works quite well. The Newsshopper, the local paper covering the area in which my daughter now lives, which is a Newsquest group paper, as is the Packet, ran a 'shop a yob' campaign at one time which was successful, perhaps the Packet should do the same.
Fantastic idea....probably be a breach of their human rights though knowing this country .
Funny you should say that, I did wonder that at the time the Newsshopper ran the campaign, it was quite successful though, they also released any available CCTV footage from buses etc to help indentify people. I know occasionally the police release footage which is reported on here but there never seems to be any follow up reported.
So what group of young lads could afford to run a car but probably don't work as they've got time to drive around during the day lobbing eggs at people? Surely local people would appreciate our coastguard rescue teams?
Well if they don't have jobs I think we can all see why.
Obviously not much going on between the ears if they didn't think the registration number might have been taken.
