Coastguard volunteers have decried a group of "stupid" youths who threw eggs at rescuers who were out hunting for a missing woman.

Members of the Coastguard Rescue Team were out near Castle Beach in Falmouth on Wednesday, as part of the search for missing Susan Phipps, when a group in a car drove past and threw eggs at team members.

The team later wrote in a statement on it's Facebook page: "We were targeted by a group of lads who sped past us and pelted us with eggs. This is not acceptable and was reported to local police units. "Doing that sort of thing is reckless potentially endangering lives and also risking our safety. Doing that sort of thing right under a police helicopter is probably a bit stupid."

The team joined police, the RNLI, firefighters, the search and rescue team and search and rescue teams when the search began again on Thursday morning, and Mrs Phipps was reported to have been found on Thursday afternoon.