A development of four six-bedroom student houses on land next to Penryn's Permarin car park has been given council approval subject to parking and management conditions.

Cornwall Council officers passed the proposal for four town-house style blocks to be built on the site of the former bungalow Brigantine, next to Gray's Yard.

The development is an altered version of a previous planning application which had been failed to gain support on the grounds of its form, layout and design.

The new plans have been modified to stagger the alignment of the four houses, as opposed to the previous single terrace block, as well as lowering the eaves to reduce visual massing, and replacing rooflights with dormer windows.

The applicant, Paul Mundy, has also agreed to use materials in keeping with the local conservation area, which had been a concern as the buildings will be clearly visible to anyone looking at several heritage buildings.

Planning officer Martin Woodley approved the plans subject to conditions which would regulate student parking and set requirements for the management of the buildings and their occupants.

Prior to the start of any developer, the applicant will have to provide a student management plan (SMP), including details and contact information for the person responsible for the management of the accommodation, information on the handling of student arrivals and departures, on the 24 hour reactive management of the building, and on arrangements for on-site security.

The planning officers have also said parking and cycle storage spaces need to be created before the buildings can be occupied, to ensure that the development "promotes and supports public transport, walking and cycling and limits the reliance on car based travel." Alongside cycle storage, the developers have planned for two parking spaces.