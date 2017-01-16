The family of a woman from Penryn who was killed in a car crash near Redruth on Friday have set up a crowdfunder to help cover the funeral costs.

Tammy Marie Platow, 31, died on Wednesday when her car was in a collision with a tractor-trailer on the A30 near Avers.

Now a donations page has been created by Bernie Platow to "give her the send off she damn right deserves," and has already reached more than £1,000 of its £2,200 target.

Bernie wrote that donations would be used to help with funeral costs and flowers, and said: "Any donations will be more than appreciated, no matter how small."

She added "We shall let you know the date of the funeral when we know. You are all welcome to bring a single flower each but not bunches as we will have arranged her special ones."

She also recognised that many people would have to travel for the funeral and it would leave many out of pocket, and added that the family will soon be announcing a date.

She wrote: "Lets all do what she wanted and get together as one for her and give her the celebration of her life that she deserved."