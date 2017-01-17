As two new businesses in a week opened up on High Street in Falmouth, with another soon to open in Brewery Yard, we asked local proprietors if they thought the area was having a resurgence.

Last week saw the opening of brand new estate agents Harding and Wakefield, as well as the unveiling of a new bar and restaurant called Hillbilly's. And another restaurant, Kitchen, will soon be opening.

While High Street has had several closures in the past year, and recently saw the relocation of the Natural Store to a bigger premises on Market Strand, it is still home to many independent businesses and eateries.

Ben Wakefield set up Harding and Wakefield with partner Sam Harding as a "hybrid" estate agents, blending a web-based business model with a bricks-and-mortar office space.

He said he thought a lot of businesses were favouring the street as it has "some fantastic property," adding that the choice of building "played a big part for us."

While Harding and Wakefield gets a lot of its business online, Ben said "it's surprising the amount of footfall we do get up here."

He added that while there had been some closures, there had also been some "quite interesting things opening up" on the street, with people "taking things on, doing a little bit of work, and coming up with some different ideas... it's eclectic."

Mark Hill, whose Hillbilly's was packed for its opening night last Thursday, said High Street was "the most supportive street I've ever worked on."

Coming from working in Newquay with a lot of competition between businesses, he said: "Everyone here is very nice and it's just what we need."

Mark took over the lease on the premises from a friend who was running a clothes shop, and said he thinks the street could help bring a boost to Falmouth, as long as all the buildings can get filled. He also praised an artist who will soon be opening on the street for making her shop front look smart before she opened as it helped the area look more vibrant and less run down.

He described the area as "like Carnaby Street in the 60s" and said "the funkiness that's going on in that 100 yard stretch is more than the whole rest of the town."

Darren Williams is the managing director of Dewsign, a digital design agency with clients all over the country, which moved to Brewery Yard a year ago and recently opened a new creative space facing onto High Street.

He said: "I think it's a very eclectic street, of unique businesses and individuals who bring a lot of creativity and energy to the High Street. We really enjoy being here.

"I think that the businesses such as Stones [bakers] and the Natural Store have provided a basis for frequent visiting for every day items."

And he added that bars like Hand Bar and Chintz, coupled with the refurbished Star and Garter and the opening of Hillbilly's, could lead to a new "vibrancy" in the area at night.

Several people spoke of hopes that the independent Stones bakery, which set up at the bottom of the street in 2009, would be relocating to a larger premises further up the hill where it could offer expanded cafe-style service.

Stones' owner, Robert Kingdon, said nothing had been confirmed about the move, but he recognised that the street was having a bit of a renaissance and customers had said there was a "buzz about the old High Street."

He said: "Six months ago it felt like there was a couple of places closing down... but now it feels like a lot of places have sprung up."

He added that there were "a lot of like-minded, small, independent businesses" and it was "nice to be surrounded by like-minded people."

Stones employee Diva O'Neill noted that there was a "push towards community, and trying to support independent businesses," which could be driving people to shop on High Street.

Kirran Bruce, who opened up Chintz Bar in Brewery Yard in 2016, said he was looking forward to the opening of Kitchen as it would be good "to have not just two bars but an eatery," which would help to draw in more business.

He said it was important to try and draw more custom from the other end of town, so "the more attractions the better," and added: "It's a really nice vibe here, everyone seems to help each other and talk to each other.

"Other places they see businesses next door to you as competition, but people want to come to a street with a lot of bars."

While new businesses are heading to High Street, one success story has moved to nearby Market Strand as it seeks to expand.

After 20 years on the street, The Natural Store has taken larger premises opposite Prince of Wales Pier, and has since reported an increase in sales of more than 25 per cent.

Manager Rob Kneebone said it was difficult to tell if there was a resurgence on High Street, as the store had brought a lot of business and retailers he spoke to said they had noticed a drop in footfall since November, although he noted this could be due to January being a quiet month for retail.

He said: "After an initial slump in active retail spaces on the High Street in 2016, the High Street is going through an interesting change, a change which at first appeared as a decline in retail space but has since seen new businesses popping up and/or expanding into adjacent premises."

But he noted that while the street was "an exciting and attractive part of town to visit," with "interesting, eclectic, independent shops and businesses" it suffered from lack of footfall due to the climb up the hill or because shoppers "think there is nothing up there of interest – when the opposite is true."

He added: "A change is good and it brings with it a new interest and excitement, so I hope the street sees a new and long-standing revival."