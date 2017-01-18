Unemployment last month in Falmouth and Penryn was up by around ten per cent compared to the same time the year before, although more job opportunities may appear this month.

Job Centre figures show the number of people claiming Jobseekers' Allowance and Universal Credit rose from 400 in December 2015 to 445 in December 2016, and there was also a month-on-month increase from 420 in November.

Youth unemployment also rose in December, with the number of 18 to 24 year olds seeking the same benefits increasing to 95 last month from 85 a year before, although a Job Centre spokesperson said the figures were lower than two years previously. There was also a monthly growth in 18-24 year old claimants, up from 90 in November.

It was noted however that under the Universal Credit system which is being rolled out by the government, some people may still be claiming even though they have found a job, as the system works on a scale of benefits depending on the rate of pay, whereas under the Jobseekers Allowance anyone working 16 hours would immediately lose all payments.

The spokesperson said that this means a lot of young people who are on very low paid jobs are still having to "top up" with universal credit.

And the number of over 50s making a claim also went up, from 115 to 125.

The Job Centre expects new recruitment opportunities with job fairs on the horizon ahead of the summer season, with Flambards, Mullion Holiday Park and Haven all running events. There are also programmes being to help job applicants, including training in developing IT skills which could be useful in finding work.

A spokesperson said: "The world is getting more digital by the day. We find our customers have got good computer skills but not those that would help them looking for work. They don't know how to upload a CV but know how to email people."

The Job Centre also said there had been an increased uptake on apprenticeship schemes, which had contributed to a 16 per cent drop in young jobseekers across Cornwall, and it would be working with Cornwall College and the Cornwall Marine Network to sell the benefits of apprenticeships.

It added that there are also plans to work closely with the county's NHS providers to offer work experience and development opportunities for job seekers.