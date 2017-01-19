Devon and Cornwall police have revealed statistics showing the number of total crimes recorded for 2016 were nearly 6% higher than the previous year.

A whopping 81,949 crimes were reported in 2016, 22,454 of which were in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, over 77,465 in 2015.

In Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly the figures for rape rose by 28% from 281 to 360, almost one per day on average for the year.

But police believe this figure has risen due to reporting of historic crimes and increased willingness in victims to come forward, as opposed to a rise in the offence itself.

Under the jurisdiction of police in this area, there were a total 30 rapes recorded in 2016, over 17 in the previous year.

Another contributing factor to the rise in crime stats is the introduction of new national laws, including the Malicious Communications Act.

This act is responsible for nearly half of total recorded crime in 2016 in Devon and Cornwall, and includes abusive and threatening messages sent via social media or mobile devices.

Paul Netherton, Deputy Chief Constable, said: "We have one of the highest levels of public confidence of any force across the country, and this means that people feel supported and confident that we will take their crime seriously.

"The upshot of this confidence from our public, is that we will see a rise in the reporting of certain crime types.

"We have worked hard as a force to improve our response in a number of key crime areas such as rape, sexual offences, modern slavery and domestic violence.

"In recent years we have seen a huge rise in both current and historic reporting in those areas, and I am encouraged that victims are finding the courage to come forward and reach out to us knowing that they will be supported.

"No victim should suffer in silence, and Devon and Cornwall Police will continue to work hard to support these people and to give a voice to each and every one of them, regardless if this sees a rise in our crime figures.

"There has also been a number of new laws introduced which will see a rise in crime figures for all forces across the country, not just in Devon and Cornwall.

"An example of this is the introduction of the Malicious Communications Act, which is responsible for just under half of the increase in total recorded crime in 2016 in Devon and Cornwall, and sits within our ‘Violence Without Injury’ crime group on our figures.

“Examples of new crimes that fall within this act include abusive and threatening messages sent via social media, phone calls that the victim perceives as threatening in their nature, and even an abusive note left on the windshield of a car for parking in-front of someone’s house."