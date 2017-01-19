Developers have said diggers which appeared on fields in Penryn which is yet to receive planning permission are carrying out preliminary work for archaeological and water and drainage surveys.

Pearce Fine Homes has plans for 58 homes on land behind Round Ring Gardens in Penryn, and is currently waiting for planners to rule on the application, which is far past its determination deadline of September last year.

Residents of Round Ring became concerned after photographs appeared of two trenches which have been dug on the land next to Trenance, especially as the developers have already begun advertising homes at the development to be ready by spring, subject to planning approval.

However Cornwall Council has said a decision has been delayed as it is yet to receive confirmation on affordable homes provision and public open space at the site, prospectively named Chandler Park.

Ben Pearce, of Pearce Fine Homes, said the works were archaeological works which would have to be done before any other work could progress, and drainage work to ensure that any development would not flood houses downhill of the site.

He said all the work was lawful, and added: "It's nothing you can't undertake in your own garden. That's all that's been undertaken and all that will be undertaken before we get a final planning release from the council."

Mr Pearce said: "The planning officers want recommended delegated approval and they still haven't done it," and added, "we have been treated, as a company, absolutely terribly by the council."

The council's case officer for the application, Mark Ball, told the Packet: "They haven't got permission yet," and said he understood the company was "undertaking preliminary works, preparation works."

He added that the council's enforcement team had been notified of the current works.

A spokesperson for the council said the decsion had been delayed due to "ongoing negotiations" regarding affordable homes, public open space, and highways contributions, and the applicants had yet to respond to a request for an extension to the determination period.

The plans have drawn 28 objections from locals, along with one comment of support on Cornwall Council's planning website.

The proposal also drew criticism from Penryn Town Council, who branded it "pure speculation," and said that after councillors had been made to accept a development in College Valley the town did not need more sites for housing. It was also noted that in earlier discussions of potential new build sites, the land was "number eight or nine" on the list.

However it is supported by Ocean Housing, who have said that the 20 affordable homes on the site would help some of the hundreds of families in the area in need of a home.

The development is not the only one in Penryn which is long overdue a decision from Cornwall Council planners.

Contentious plans for 150 homes at College Hill were meant to be decided on by October 19 last year, but were held up as a new highways consultation was delivered to planning officers late in the planning process.

The landowner, Walker Developments, has agreed a deadline extension until the end of March to undertake further works on highways issues, and a council spokesperson said: "As a result it will be some time before a decision regarding the application is made."

The council is also still to decide whether either application will have to go before a planning committee.