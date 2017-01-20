A Falmouth man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges at Truro Crown Court this morning (20/1).

Brian Tidball, 57, of Marlborough Road, appeared at Truro Crown Court where he admitted three counts of making indecent pictures of a child, including images in the most serious level, category A.

He pleaded guilty to one count of making eight still images of a child at category A, one charge of making 132 stills and 24 movies of a child at category B, and 152 stills and six movies of a child at category C.

Tidball must return to court on February 10 for sentencing, and was granted unconditional bail until that date.

Recorder Simon Foster told Tidball he would receive credit for his early plea when he is sentenced, but said all sentencing options would remain open.