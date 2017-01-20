A Falmouth man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges at Truro Crown Court this morning (20/1).
Brian Tidball, 57, of Marlborough Road, appeared at Truro Crown Court where he admitted three counts of making indecent pictures of a child, including images in the most serious level, category A.
He pleaded guilty to one count of making eight still images of a child at category A, one charge of making 132 stills and 24 movies of a child at category B, and 152 stills and six movies of a child at category C.
Tidball must return to court on February 10 for sentencing, and was granted unconditional bail until that date.
Recorder Simon Foster told Tidball he would receive credit for his early plea when he is sentenced, but said all sentencing options would remain open.
Comments
When this man was featured on the website here previously with an article about him running a website and asking people to get in touch with him, re- perceived anti social student behaviour, one of the comments I placed on the story here at the time was that I thought it was wrong for a man to run a website as a member of the public that could encourage students of any age to have reason to contact him, and I asked if he had a DBS check at the time, as it all rang alarm bells to me! My comment at the time was removed from this website!
I feel so sorry for all the victims affected by this.
Last edited: 3:46pm Fri 20 Jan 17
