Donald Trump inauguration live

Comments
No doubt with President Trump in charge more well heeled punters will be dropping some serious coin in the Broadway
The gaff's gonna be great again.
Yes quite...as Whoopi Goldberg once said "its been a long time coming " .At last everyone has seen the light. What an amazing time for everyone
but trump's never even been to bolton its not news
I've done a trump in Victoria Square. Does that count?
no i mean donald trump who won the prime minister contest
The winds of change are starting to blow up a storm. Lefties, terrorist apologists, and multi-cult dullards - your time is up.
Tomorrow belongs to us.
"Tomorrow belongs to us." That's a line from the song the Nazis sing in Cabaret, isn't it?
Last edited: 4:27pm Fri 20 Jan 17
The film 'Caberet' is based on a work of fiction by Christopher Isherwood I believe. Your point being?
Not sure what his point was mate, but he was obviously thinking about nazis...for some reason.
That's all they ever do. Anybody that sees things from a different perspective as they do is a dyed in the wool Nazi. That's just one of the tactics they employ in attempting to stifle debate and stigmatise people who hold opposing views to them.
Fascism in all but name - and they cannot see or acknowledge it.
Oh, it was just a passing comment. I'm not sure I'd go around quoting for example Mein Kampf as support for an opinion if I didn't want to take the rest of the flack that would come with it. If there's a logical, reasonable point to be made, there's no need to broaden the field or make subtle nods to "unwritten" stereotypes or assumptions. If you don't want to be mistaken for a member of ISIS, don't go around waving their flag.
You're not wrong, he's the Nazi sympathiser formally known as Miles Du Stormtrooper. Apparently he claimed to live in Germany next door to a former Nazi, he's in Breightmet drinking cheap cider and wife beater browsing pederasty sites behind a proxy.
Trump stifled debate ,and took the spotlight away from politics by abusing people including Clinton ,your ideas are not getting any better are they ?
I bet you are fun to be around
More than you for sure.
The good thing about storms is they come and go pretty quickly.
Trump's in for at least 4 years, Brexit is going to happen, the right have good chances in France and the Netherlands...
Dream on son.
It really is incredible how quickly the world has changed. Seems like only yesterday we had Blair demolishing the country (something tells me that you can trace most of Labour's problems back to him in one way or another. Corbyn is a branch not the root.)
Some trumps linger.
Several governments in Europe are going to steal right wing ideas by limiting freedom of movement , you were saying ?
Any other invented enemies you want to bring up?
None of them are invented. All real, nasty and better off out of the way. There's more of course, but the vermin I listed will do for starters.
Triumph of the Will, is it?
The lowest common denominator - bring Nazism into the equation.
That the best you have? Because if that's so, then In reality you have feck all. And you know it!
Last edited: 4:23pm Fri 20 Jan 17
Winds of change... Trump... fnarr!
Hilarious! Almost as funny as seeing the corrupt reptile Hillary Clinton seemingly having a nervous breakdown when she and the other morons in her camp realised she'd lost the election.
Now that WAS funny.
Whoops, he didn't like you mocking his favourite film.
You could say that about Trump ,he has nothing except ,abusing women ,dodging taxes (very patriotic ) ,bankruptcies , bullying workers ,what a nice man -----------not !!!!
some of Trumps main policies are left wing - infrastructure investment, job creation, protectionist trade policies.
Was your grand daddy a storm trooper ?
Another imbecile bringing in Nazism. That's all they ever do, just as everybody who is unhappy at the immigration figures is a racist, and anyone who dares question or criticise Islam is an 'Islamophobe'...
Sad people, the fascists of the left (no irony intended).
It's just a pity the guy representing you is an ignorant, disrespectful, arrogant buffoon, but what more can you expect from this "look at me" internet age. I agree with some of what he says, but he presents it in such a way that it alienates rather than providing justifiable reasons, and the worrying thing is the people supporting him don't care. This isn't a game but you'd think it was going by his delivery style, and I always cringe watching him . The world has every right to hold its breath while we see what his presidency brings.
Liberals worldwide are apoplectic today. They hate all this.
Stop being so afraid of change, and come out of your terror you bedwetting snowflakes. I thought 'Progressives' embraced change ??.
What do the protesters gathered in Manchester expect to achieve?
Contempt? Ridicule? Influenza? Feel free to add to the list...
Last edited: 4:23pm Fri 20 Jan 17
Absolute sod all flaming numpties!
An exercise in group hypothermia, nothing more. It's like when we get Kurds demonstrating on the SS Crossing. It gives them and their 'right on' credentials a boost.
It's known as 'virtue signalling'... and an excuse to skip lectures / job centre appointments for the afternoon.
Weather update for Washington DC:
Light snowflakes on the outskirts of DC, completely melting away by noon. They will eventually clear to leave a bright, sunny outlook.
Last edited: 4:24pm Fri 20 Jan 17
At last a leader that will rule the world.
Let's start by building that wall and deporting the Muslims.
All we want now is le Penn to win in France and the future will be complete.
"The future will be complete"? As in, there no longer will be one?
There won't be if Islam gets its way, and it is making a pretty good job of it at the moment.
So who will do all the hard work ? all the fat red necks will have to do a decent days work for a change !!!!!
Sales of sunglasses are about to rocket in the US, the future is looking sooooo bright!
Yeh ,bright for the rich as usual lol !!!
[deleted]
Long live Trump I just hope the UK will their very own trump very soon
Gutted farrage stepped down
That's what you get for trusting a chancer .
Mmmm that lazy good for nothing chancer .
We think he'll be the best president the USA has ever had.
We also think he's quite cute :)
The best since Bush jr ? people are still dying because of that bible-bashing idiot !!!!
Get in, and get to work. The winds of change are coming
You know, I don't think Trump supporters should go on too much about the winds of change!
Pickled egg anyone?
It's barrel scraping time! I bet you're a 'Remoaner' too, the type that shouts it from the rooftops that you positively love democracy, but only when you get the result you want.
Loser!
Parp!
Thanks for proving my point - in spades.
Did you just Trump pff
Oh, you don't know how correct you are!
Just like Trump .he said if he lost the election ,he would not recognise the vote ,o dear ,you aren't very bright are you ?
Looking at your abortion of a post, I'd say the very same thing to you!
Ahhh ,upset are you ? Trump is a bully ,who threatened that he would not recognise a democratic election ,and you think he is good for the states ?
I thought America could not find a bigger idiot than Bush jr ,but they went and did it ,do they sell stupid juice in the states ?
Using the word 'bully' - the modern way to immediately lose the debate.
It is a known fact that he is a bully ,how can you negate a discussion by stating the truth ?
It is the same with people who believe in very right wing politics ,when you point out their extreme views they start denying their beliefs ,I believe in left wing socialist politics ,I would never deny that ,why are you right wingers so sensitive about your stated beliefs ?
'Known fact' - you mean, it's what you think to be the case.
"I believe in left wing socialist politics"
Yes, I don't doubt that for a minute. Things must be fairly miserable for you at the moment. Still, nevermind, I'm sure Comrade Corbyn will sail to a huge majority in 2020.
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
It seems that back in 1992 when Slick Willy Clinton was campaigning for the presidency, his strategists told him that he was coming across as a boring politician and not connecting with the people. He just wasn't likable enough. They told him that he should learn from a role model called - wait for it - Donald Trump!! The Donald was already a celebrity back then. Seems Crooked Hillary forgot that lesson - she was simply dire.
Last edited: 4:25pm Fri 20 Jan 17
How is this local news?
use the mouse
What has this got to do with Brighton & Hove? Is he going to tear up the cycle lanes?
Er... what has this got to do with Watford? The Watford Observer is a local newspaper, not CNN!
To paraphrase Winston Churchill after El Alamein: This many not be the end of the beginning, but it is surely the beginning of the end!
What has this got to do with Bournemouth. This is a local paper and this story has got nothing to do with the local area, so why is it being printed?
