Live

Donald Trump inauguration live

Last updated:

Lindsey Archibald, Group Digital Editor

    Comments


    Serious Coinage 2:09pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    No doubt with President Trump in charge more well heeled punters will be dropping some serious coin in the Broadway

    Score: 11
    George's Michael Replying Serious Coinage 2:28pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    The gaff's gonna be great again.

    Score: 1
    SadLefties Replying Serious Coinage 4:15pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Yes quite...as Whoopi Goldberg once said "its been a long time coming " .At last everyone has seen the light. What an amazing time for everyone

    Score: 1
    mdavies11 2:31pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    but trump's never even been to bolton its not news

    Score: 2
    TRT Replying mdavies11 2:41pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    I've done a trump in Victoria Square. Does that count?

    Score: 2
    mdavies11 Replying TRT 2:42pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    no i mean donald trump who won the prime minister contest

    Score: 1
    One Forteh Nine 2:31pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    The winds of change are starting to blow up a storm. Lefties, terrorist apologists, and multi-cult dullards - your time is up.

    Tomorrow belongs to us.

    Score: 21
    TRT Replying One Forteh Nine 2:42pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    "Tomorrow belongs to us." That's a line from the song the Nazis sing in Cabaret, isn't it?

    Last edited: 4:27pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Score: 6
    One Forteh Nine Replying TRT 2:56pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    The film 'Caberet' is based on a work of fiction by Christopher Isherwood I believe. Your point being?

    Score: 7
    Cheese14 Replying One Forteh Nine 3:30pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Not sure what his point was mate, but he was obviously thinking about nazis...for some reason.

    Score: 1
    One Forteh Nine Replying Cheese14 3:41pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    That's all they ever do. Anybody that sees things from a different perspective as they do is a dyed in the wool Nazi. That's just one of the tactics they employ in attempting to stifle debate and stigmatise people who hold opposing views to them.

    Fascism in all but name - and they cannot see or acknowledge it.

    Score: 5
    TRT Replying One Forteh Nine 3:54pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Oh, it was just a passing comment. I'm not sure I'd go around quoting for example Mein Kampf as support for an opinion if I didn't want to take the rest of the flack that would come with it. If there's a logical, reasonable point to be made, there's no need to broaden the field or make subtle nods to "unwritten" stereotypes or assumptions. If you don't want to be mistaken for a member of ISIS, don't go around waving their flag.

    Score: 1
    bojangla Replying TRT 4:28pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    You're not wrong, he's the Nazi sympathiser formally known as Miles Du Stormtrooper. Apparently he claimed to live in Germany next door to a former Nazi, he's in Breightmet drinking cheap cider and wife beater browsing pederasty sites behind a proxy.

    Score: 0
    Danielblake Replying One Forteh Nine 3:58pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Trump stifled debate ,and took the spotlight away from politics by abusing people including Clinton ,your ideas are not getting any better are they ?

    Score: 2
    Pafkay Replying One Forteh Nine 2:43pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    I bet you are fun to be around

    Score: 5
    One Forteh Nine Replying Pafkay 2:57pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    More than you for sure.

    Score: 5
    We're not singing anymore!!! Replying One Forteh Nine 2:44pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    The good thing about storms is they come and go pretty quickly.

    Score: 2
    One Forteh Nine Replying We're not singing anymore!!! 2:58pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Trump's in for at least 4 years, Brexit is going to happen, the right have good chances in France and the Netherlands...

    Dream on son.

    Score: 12
    Clearspira Replying One Forteh Nine 3:53pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    It really is incredible how quickly the world has changed. Seems like only yesterday we had Blair demolishing the country (something tells me that you can trace most of Labour's problems back to him in one way or another. Corbyn is a branch not the root.)

    Score: 2
    TRT Replying One Forteh Nine 3:57pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Some trumps linger.

    Score: 1
    Danielblake Replying One Forteh Nine 4:00pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Several governments in Europe are going to steal right wing ideas by limiting freedom of movement , you were saying ?

    Score: 2
    Charlie Bucket Replying One Forteh Nine 2:46pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Any other invented enemies you want to bring up?

    Score: 1
    One Forteh Nine Replying Charlie Bucket 2:59pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    None of them are invented. All real, nasty and better off out of the way. There's more of course, but the vermin I listed will do for starters.

    Score: 6
    Jocko Johnson Replying One Forteh Nine 3:12pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Triumph of the Will, is it?

    Score: 1
    One Forteh Nine Replying Jocko Johnson 3:22pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    The lowest common denominator - bring Nazism into the equation.

    That the best you have? Because if that's so, then In reality you have feck all. And you know it!

    Last edited: 4:23pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Score: 2
    Jocko Johnson Replying One Forteh Nine 3:28pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Winds of change... Trump... fnarr!

    Score: 0
    One Forteh Nine Replying Jocko Johnson 3:33pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Hilarious! Almost as funny as seeing the corrupt reptile Hillary Clinton seemingly having a nervous breakdown when she and the other morons in her camp realised she'd lost the election.

    Now that WAS funny.

    Score: 5
    Notrailwaygrafter Replying One Forteh Nine 3:33pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Whoops, he didn't like you mocking his favourite film.

    Score: 0
    Danielblake Replying One Forteh Nine 3:36pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    You could say that about Trump ,he has nothing except ,abusing women ,dodging taxes (very patriotic ) ,bankruptcies , bullying workers ,what a nice man -----------not !!!!

    Score: 2
    andy1975 Replying One Forteh Nine 3:21pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    some of Trumps main policies are left wing - infrastructure investment, job creation, protectionist trade policies.

    Score: 2
    Danielblake Replying One Forteh Nine 3:33pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Was your grand daddy a storm trooper ?

    Score: 1
    One Forteh Nine Replying Danielblake 3:36pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Another imbecile bringing in Nazism. That's all they ever do, just as everybody who is unhappy at the immigration figures is a racist, and anyone who dares question or criticise Islam is an 'Islamophobe'...

    Sad people, the fascists of the left (no irony intended).

    Score: 4
    John Cassidy Replying One Forteh Nine 3:53pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    It's just a pity the guy representing you is an ignorant, disrespectful, arrogant buffoon, but what more can you expect from this "look at me" internet age. I agree with some of what he says, but he presents it in such a way that it alienates rather than providing justifiable reasons, and the worrying thing is the people supporting him don't care. This isn't a game but you'd think it was going by his delivery style, and I always cringe watching him . The world has every right to hold its breath while we see what his presidency brings.

    Score: 1
    Alfie Bass Replying One Forteh Nine 3:55pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Liberals worldwide are apoplectic today. They hate all this.
    Stop being so afraid of change, and come out of your terror you bedwetting snowflakes. I thought 'Progressives' embraced change ??.

    Score: 2
    Spudster 2:35pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    What do the protesters gathered in Manchester expect to achieve?

    Score: 14
    One Forteh Nine Replying Spudster 2:35pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Contempt? Ridicule? Influenza? Feel free to add to the list...

    Last edited: 4:23pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Score: 10
    newforest32 Replying Spudster 2:39pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Absolute sod all flaming numpties!

    Score: 10
    Stevenboy Replying Spudster 2:44pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    An exercise in group hypothermia, nothing more. It's like when we get Kurds demonstrating on the SS Crossing. It gives them and their 'right on' credentials a boost.

    Score: 7
    Arbiter Elegantiarum Replying Spudster 3:38pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    It's known as 'virtue signalling'... and an excuse to skip lectures / job centre appointments for the afternoon.

    Score: 4
    Fantastiic Con 2:35pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Weather update for Washington DC:

    Light snowflakes on the outskirts of DC, completely melting away by noon. They will eventually clear to leave a bright, sunny outlook.

    Last edited: 4:24pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Score: 11
    Its true 2:42pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    At last a leader that will rule the world.
    Let's start by building that wall and deporting the Muslims.
    All we want now is le Penn to win in France and the future will be complete.

    Score: 11
    Charlie Bucket Replying Its true 2:47pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    "The future will be complete"? As in, there no longer will be one?

    Score: 1
    One Forteh Nine Replying Charlie Bucket 3:02pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    There won't be if Islam gets its way, and it is making a pretty good job of it at the moment.

    Score: 10
    Danielblake Replying Its true 3:41pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    So who will do all the hard work ? all the fat red necks will have to do a decent days work for a change !!!!!

    Score: 0
    pepsiman 2:48pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Sales of sunglasses are about to rocket in the US, the future is looking sooooo bright!

    Score: 5
    Danielblake Replying pepsiman 3:31pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Yeh ,bright for the rich as usual lol !!!

    Score: 1
    [deleted] 2:54pm Fri 20 Jan 17
    [deleted]
    Score: 0
    Chrissy tee 3:03pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Long live Trump I just hope the UK will their very own trump very soon

    Score: 16
    cmness Replying Chrissy tee 3:21pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Gutted farrage stepped down

    Score: 3
    Danielblake Replying cmness 3:43pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    That's what you get for trusting a chancer .

    Score: 1
    Damned if I don't Replying cmness 4:24pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Mmmm that lazy good for nothing chancer .

    Score: 0
    Jason & Terry 3:19pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    We think he'll be the best president the USA has ever had.

    We also think he's quite cute :)

    Score: 9
    Danielblake Replying Jason & Terry 3:45pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    The best since Bush jr ? people are still dying because of that bible-bashing idiot !!!!

    Score: 2
    cmness 3:21pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Get in, and get to work. The winds of change are coming

    Score: 5
    Jocko Johnson Replying cmness 3:24pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    You know, I don't think Trump supporters should go on too much about the winds of change!
    Pickled egg anyone?

    Score: 2
    One Forteh Nine Replying Jocko Johnson 3:27pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    It's barrel scraping time! I bet you're a 'Remoaner' too, the type that shouts it from the rooftops that you positively love democracy, but only when you get the result you want.

    Loser!

    Score: 7
    Jocko Johnson Replying One Forteh Nine 3:31pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Parp!

    Score: 2
    One Forteh Nine Replying Jocko Johnson 3:34pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Thanks for proving my point - in spades.

    Score: 3
    pepsiman Replying Jocko Johnson 3:39pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Did you just Trump pff

    Score: 1
    Arbiter Elegantiarum Replying One Forteh Nine 3:36pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Oh, you don't know how correct you are!

    Score: 0
    Danielblake Replying One Forteh Nine 3:38pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Just like Trump .he said if he lost the election ,he would not recognise the vote ,o dear ,you aren't very bright are you ?

    Score: 2
    One Forteh Nine Replying Danielblake 3:42pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Looking at your abortion of a post, I'd say the very same thing to you!

    Score: 2
    Danielblake Replying One Forteh Nine 3:49pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Ahhh ,upset are you ? Trump is a bully ,who threatened that he would not recognise a democratic election ,and you think he is good for the states ?
    I thought America could not find a bigger idiot than Bush jr ,but they went and did it ,do they sell stupid juice in the states ?

    Score: 2
    Arbiter Elegantiarum Replying Danielblake 3:51pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Using the word 'bully' - the modern way to immediately lose the debate.

    Score: 1
    Danielblake Replying Arbiter Elegantiarum 4:06pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    It is a known fact that he is a bully ,how can you negate a discussion by stating the truth ?
    It is the same with people who believe in very right wing politics ,when you point out their extreme views they start denying their beliefs ,I believe in left wing socialist politics ,I would never deny that ,why are you right wingers so sensitive about your stated beliefs ?

    Score: 3
    Arbiter Elegantiarum Replying Danielblake 4:19pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    'Known fact' - you mean, it's what you think to be the case.

    "I believe in left wing socialist politics"

    Yes, I don't doubt that for a minute. Things must be fairly miserable for you at the moment. Still, nevermind, I'm sure Comrade Corbyn will sail to a huge majority in 2020.

    Score: 0
    pepsiman Replying Danielblake 4:29pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    Score: 0
    WykeReg 3:31pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    It seems that back in 1992 when Slick Willy Clinton was campaigning for the presidency, his strategists told him that he was coming across as a boring politician and not connecting with the people. He just wasn't likable enough. They told him that he should learn from a role model called - wait for it - Donald Trump!! The Donald was already a celebrity back then. Seems Crooked Hillary forgot that lesson - she was simply dire.

    Last edited: 4:25pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Score: 1
    Mattster 3:46pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    How is this local news?

    Score: 2
    conkir Replying Mattster 4:10pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    use the mouse

    Score: 1
    Jolly Jim 4:13pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    What has this got to do with Brighton & Hove? Is he going to tear up the cycle lanes?

    Score: 0
    watfoid 4:18pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Er... what has this got to do with Watford? The Watford Observer is a local newspaper, not CNN!

    Score: 0
    Katie Re-Registered2 4:23pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    To paraphrase Winston Churchill after El Alamein: This many not be the end of the beginning, but it is surely the beginning of the end!

    Score: 0
    smhinto 4:23pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    What has this got to do with Bournemouth. This is a local paper and this story has got nothing to do with the local area, so why is it being printed?

    Score: 0

