About Cookies

We want you to enjoy your visit to our website. That's why we use cookies to enhance your experience. By staying on our website you agree to our use of cookies.

More info about cookies.

Live

Recap: Donald Trump is sworn in as President of the USA

Last updated:

Lindsey Archibald, Group Digital Editor

    Comments


    or Register to leave a comment and/or receive comment alerts.
    Serious Coinage 2:09pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    No doubt with President Trump in charge more well heeled punters will be dropping some serious coin in the Broadway

    Score: 15
    George's Michael Replying Serious Coinage 2:28pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    The gaff's gonna be great again.

    Score: 5
    SadLefties Replying Serious Coinage 4:15pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Yes quite...as Whoopi Goldberg once said "its been a long time coming " .At last everyone has seen the light. What an amazing time for everyone

    Score: 7
    mdavies11 2:31pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    but trump's never even been to bolton its not news

    Score: 2
    TRT Replying mdavies11 2:41pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    I've done a trump in Victoria Square. Does that count?

    Score: 2
    mdavies11 Replying TRT 2:42pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    no i mean donald trump who won the prime minister contest

    Score: 1
    YoungAndWorking Replying mdavies11 4:39pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Oh Jesus, you're simple 💜

    Last edited: 5:04pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Score: 3
    One Forteh Nine 2:31pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    The winds of change are starting to blow up a storm. Lefties, terrorist apologists, and multi-cult dullards - your time is up.

    Tomorrow belongs to us.

    Score: 29
    TRT Replying One Forteh Nine 2:42pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    "Tomorrow belongs to us." That's a line from the song the Nazis sing in Cabaret, isn't it?

    Last edited: 5:24pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Score: 9
    One Forteh Nine Replying TRT 2:56pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    The film 'Caberet' is based on a work of fiction by Christopher Isherwood I believe. Your point being?

    Score: 9
    Cheese14 Replying One Forteh Nine 3:30pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Not sure what his point was mate, but he was obviously thinking about nazis...for some reason.

    Score: 4
    One Forteh Nine Replying Cheese14 3:41pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    That's all they ever do. Anybody that sees things from a different perspective as they do is a dyed in the wool Nazi. That's just one of the tactics they employ in attempting to stifle debate and stigmatise people who hold opposing views to them.

    Fascism in all but name - and they cannot see or acknowledge it.

    Score: 11
    TRT Replying One Forteh Nine 3:54pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Oh, it was just a passing comment. I'm not sure I'd go around quoting for example Mein Kampf as support for an opinion if I didn't want to take the rest of the flack that would come with it. If there's a logical, reasonable point to be made, there's no need to broaden the field or make subtle nods to "unwritten" stereotypes or assumptions. If you don't want to be mistaken for a member of ISIS, don't go around waving their flag.

    Score: 1
    bojangla Replying TRT 4:28pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    You're not wrong, he's the Nazi sympathiser formally known as Miles Du Stormtrooper. Apparently he claimed to live in Germany next door to a former Nazi, he's in Breightmet drinking cheap cider and wife beater browsing pederasty sites behind a proxy.

    Score: 1
    TRT Replying bojangla 4:45pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Although I am a Boltonian, or more accurately a Leyther who was raised in Bolton, I didn't come here via the Bolton paper website. My father lived in Breightmet for a while when things weren't going so well for him. I'm sensing a Luke Skywalker moment coming...

    Last edited: 4:50pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Score: 0
    under the arches Replying TRT 5:06pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    So far you've made a loose link to a Nazi song in the musical Cabaret, and introduced Mein Kampf into the conversation.

    Are you trying to pigeonhole someone as a Nazi because it fits with your opinion of pro-Trump supporters?

    Score: 0
    TRT Replying under the arches 5:25pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    I have no need to pigeonhole anyone as anything. There are many Trump supporters who will nail their colours to the mast themselves without any encouragement. One Forteh Nine being a classic example.

    Score: 0
    under the arches Replying TRT 5:34pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    You are right, you have no need to do that. So stop it.

    Score: 0
    Danielblake Replying One Forteh Nine 3:58pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Trump stifled debate ,and took the spotlight away from politics by abusing people including Clinton ,your ideas are not getting any better are they ?

    Score: 6
    under the arches Replying Danielblake 5:08pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    I'm bathing in your tears, snowflake!!

    Score: 10
    bojangla Replying TRT 4:35pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Fraulein Kost is supposed to present a boy to Herr Ludwig when he sings “Tomorrow Belongs To Us”, that should tell you enough about Herr Stormtrooper 149.

    Score: 1
    Pafkay Replying One Forteh Nine 2:43pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    I bet you are fun to be around

    Score: 6
    One Forteh Nine Replying Pafkay 2:57pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    More than you for sure.

    Score: 5
    We're not singing anymore!!! Replying One Forteh Nine 2:44pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    The good thing about storms is they come and go pretty quickly.

    Score: 3
    One Forteh Nine Replying We're not singing anymore!!! 2:58pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Trump's in for at least 4 years, Brexit is going to happen, the right have good chances in France and the Netherlands...

    Dream on son.

    Score: 13
    Clearspira Replying One Forteh Nine 3:53pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    It really is incredible how quickly the world has changed. Seems like only yesterday we had Blair demolishing the country (something tells me that you can trace most of Labour's problems back to him in one way or another. Corbyn is a branch not the root.)

    Score: 4
    TRT Replying One Forteh Nine 3:57pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Some trumps linger.

    Score: 1
    Danielblake Replying One Forteh Nine 4:00pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Several governments in Europe are going to steal right wing ideas by limiting freedom of movement , you were saying ?

    Score: 2
    Michael Collins Replying One Forteh Nine 6:06pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Unless he dies, resigns or gets assassinated.

    Score: 0
    Charlie Bucket Replying One Forteh Nine 2:46pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Any other invented enemies you want to bring up?

    Score: 1
    One Forteh Nine Replying Charlie Bucket 2:59pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    None of them are invented. All real, nasty and better off out of the way. There's more of course, but the vermin I listed will do for starters.

    Score: 6
    Jocko Johnson Replying One Forteh Nine 3:12pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Triumph of the Will, is it?

    Score: 1
    One Forteh Nine Replying Jocko Johnson 3:22pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    The lowest common denominator - bring Nazism into the equation.

    That the best you have? Because if that's so, then In reality you have feck all. And you know it!

    Last edited: 4:23pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Score: 2
    Jocko Johnson Replying One Forteh Nine 3:28pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Winds of change... Trump... fnarr!

    Score: 1
    One Forteh Nine Replying Jocko Johnson 3:33pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Hilarious! Almost as funny as seeing the corrupt reptile Hillary Clinton seemingly having a nervous breakdown when she and the other morons in her camp realised she'd lost the election.

    Now that WAS funny.

    Score: 8
    Notrailwaygrafter Replying One Forteh Nine 3:33pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Whoops, he didn't like you mocking his favourite film.

    Score: 0
    Danielblake Replying One Forteh Nine 3:36pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    You could say that about Trump ,he has nothing except ,abusing women ,dodging taxes (very patriotic ) ,bankruptcies , bullying workers ,what a nice man -----------not !!!!

    Score: 4
    andy1975 Replying One Forteh Nine 4:41pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    describing people as vermin and talking about "getting them out of the way". How exactly is that not like Nazism?!

    Score: 1
    andy1975 Replying One Forteh Nine 3:21pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    some of Trumps main policies are left wing - infrastructure investment, job creation, protectionist trade policies.

    Score: 4
    Danielblake Replying One Forteh Nine 3:33pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Was your grand daddy a storm trooper ?

    Score: 1
    One Forteh Nine Replying Danielblake 3:36pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Another imbecile bringing in Nazism. That's all they ever do, just as everybody who is unhappy at the immigration figures is a racist, and anyone who dares question or criticise Islam is an 'Islamophobe'...

    Sad people, the fascists of the left (no irony intended).

    Score: 5
    John Cassidy Replying One Forteh Nine 3:53pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    It's just a pity the guy representing you is an ignorant, disrespectful, arrogant buffoon, but what more can you expect from this "look at me" internet age. I agree with some of what he says, but he presents it in such a way that it alienates rather than providing justifiable reasons, and the worrying thing is the people supporting him don't care. This isn't a game but you'd think it was going by his delivery style, and I always cringe watching him . The world has every right to hold its breath while we see what his presidency brings.

    Score: 4
    Alfie Bass Replying One Forteh Nine 3:55pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Liberals worldwide are apoplectic today. They hate all this.
    Stop being so afraid of change, and come out of your terror you bedwetting snowflakes. I thought 'Progressives' embraced change ??.

    Score: 9
    Spudster 2:35pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    What do the protesters gathered in Manchester expect to achieve?

    Score: 15
    One Forteh Nine Replying Spudster 2:35pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Contempt? Ridicule? Influenza? Feel free to add to the list...

    Last edited: 4:23pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Score: 10
    newforest32 Replying Spudster 2:39pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Absolute sod all flaming numpties!

    Score: 13
    Stevenboy Replying Spudster 2:44pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    An exercise in group hypothermia, nothing more. It's like when we get Kurds demonstrating on the SS Crossing. It gives them and their 'right on' credentials a boost.

    Score: 8
    Arbiter Elegantiarum Replying Spudster 3:38pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    It's known as 'virtue signalling'... and an excuse to skip lectures / job centre appointments for the afternoon.

    Score: 17
    Fantastiic Con 2:35pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Weather update for Washington DC:

    Light snowflakes on the outskirts of DC, completely melting away by noon. They will eventually clear to leave a bright, sunny outlook.

    Last edited: 4:24pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Score: 11
    Its true 2:42pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    At last a leader that will rule the world.
    Let's start by building that wall and deporting the Muslims.
    All we want now is le Penn to win in France and the future will be complete.

    Score: 15
    Charlie Bucket Replying Its true 2:47pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    "The future will be complete"? As in, there no longer will be one?

    Score: 2
    One Forteh Nine Replying Charlie Bucket 3:02pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    There won't be if Islam gets its way, and it is making a pretty good job of it at the moment.

    Score: 13
    Danielblake Replying Its true 3:41pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    So who will do all the hard work ? all the fat red necks will have to do a decent days work for a change !!!!!

    Score: 1
    Son of Jason Replying Danielblake 5:12pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Nice bit of casual racism there, Mr Snowflake.

    Score: 0
    RobinofLocksley Replying Its true 5:28pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    I hate to p1ss on your chips, but no USA president can rule the world. The powerful heavy-rollers aren't going to let that happen.
    I wish him well, though - he's already shown up the mainstream media, and he hasn't had a day in office yet. It's going to be interesting to see what happens.

    Score: 0
    pepsiman 2:48pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Sales of sunglasses are about to rocket in the US, the future is looking sooooo bright!

    Score: 7
    Danielblake Replying pepsiman 3:31pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Yeh ,bright for the rich as usual lol !!!

    Score: 2
    under the arches Replying Danielblake 5:11pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Two words: Clinton Foundation

    Score: 0
    [deleted] 2:54pm Fri 20 Jan 17
    [deleted]
    Score: 0
    Chrissy tee 3:03pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Long live Trump I just hope the UK will their very own trump very soon

    Score: 20
    cmness Replying Chrissy tee 3:21pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Gutted farrage stepped down

    Score: 4
    Danielblake Replying cmness 3:43pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    That's what you get for trusting a chancer .

    Score: 1
    Damned if I don't Replying cmness 4:24pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Mmmm that lazy good for nothing chancer .

    Score: 0
    Jason & Terry 3:19pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    We think he'll be the best president the USA has ever had.

    We also think he's quite cute :)

    Score: 11
    Danielblake Replying Jason & Terry 3:45pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    The best since Bush jr ? people are still dying because of that bible-bashing idiot !!!!

    Score: 3
    under the arches Replying Danielblake 5:22pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Confusing statement. No mention of Bush jr in the post you responded to? But in 2016 under Obama, the USA dropped 26,171 bombs. A very peaceful man.

    Taken from a story in 'snowflake bible' The Guardian newspaper

    Score: 0
    judge mark the real deal Replying Danielblake 5:54pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    "The best since Bush jr ? people are still dying because of that bible-bashing idiot !!!! " dying because of gordon tough?

    Last edited: 5:56pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Score: 0
    cmness 3:21pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Get in, and get to work. The winds of change are coming

    Score: 6
    Jocko Johnson Replying cmness 3:24pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    You know, I don't think Trump supporters should go on too much about the winds of change!
    Pickled egg anyone?

    Score: 3
    One Forteh Nine Replying Jocko Johnson 3:27pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    It's barrel scraping time! I bet you're a 'Remoaner' too, the type that shouts it from the rooftops that you positively love democracy, but only when you get the result you want.

    Loser!

    Score: 10
    Jocko Johnson Replying One Forteh Nine 3:31pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Parp!

    Score: 4
    One Forteh Nine Replying Jocko Johnson 3:34pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Thanks for proving my point - in spades.

    Score: 5
    pepsiman Replying Jocko Johnson 3:39pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Did you just Trump pff

    Score: 2
    Arbiter Elegantiarum Replying One Forteh Nine 3:36pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Oh, you don't know how correct you are!

    Score: 2
    Danielblake Replying One Forteh Nine 3:38pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Just like Trump .he said if he lost the election ,he would not recognise the vote ,o dear ,you aren't very bright are you ?

    Score: 3
    One Forteh Nine Replying Danielblake 3:42pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Looking at your abortion of a post, I'd say the very same thing to you!

    Score: 4
    Danielblake Replying One Forteh Nine 3:49pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Ahhh ,upset are you ? Trump is a bully ,who threatened that he would not recognise a democratic election ,and you think he is good for the states ?
    I thought America could not find a bigger idiot than Bush jr ,but they went and did it ,do they sell stupid juice in the states ?

    Score: 6
    Arbiter Elegantiarum Replying Danielblake 3:51pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Using the word 'bully' - the modern way to immediately lose the debate.

    Score: 4
    Danielblake Replying Arbiter Elegantiarum 4:06pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    It is a known fact that he is a bully ,how can you negate a discussion by stating the truth ?
    It is the same with people who believe in very right wing politics ,when you point out their extreme views they start denying their beliefs ,I believe in left wing socialist politics ,I would never deny that ,why are you right wingers so sensitive about your stated beliefs ?

    Score: 5
    Arbiter Elegantiarum Replying Danielblake 4:19pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    'Known fact' - you mean, it's what you think to be the case.

    "I believe in left wing socialist politics"

    Yes, I don't doubt that for a minute. Things must be fairly miserable for you at the moment. Still, nevermind, I'm sure Comrade Corbyn will sail to a huge majority in 2020.

    Score: 3
    John Cassidy Replying Arbiter Elegantiarum 5:05pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    How else would you describe a man who mocks a disabled person because he disagrees with him. If that's not the definition of a bully, what is ?

    Score: 1
    Bert Fry Replying Arbiter Elegantiarum 5:18pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Like using the word snowflake to dismiss anyone not aligned to your way of thinking.

    Score: 1
    under the arches Replying Bert Fry 5:32pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    you misunderstand. the term 'snowflake' is a mocking term to describe the hate and vitriol of the anti-Trump, anti-Brexit and therefore anti-Democratic people of the centre and left of centre politics, who cannot accept that politics is shifting in a direction they don't like.

    it is not used solely in the context of 'someone who does not agree' it is specifically for those of such self absorbed 'I want my own way' disposition that they must stamp their feet in anger because they are being pushed aside.

    These people need mocking.

    Score: 4
    pepsiman Replying Danielblake 4:29pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    Score: 2
    WykeReg 3:31pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    It seems that back in 1992 when Slick Willy Clinton was campaigning for the presidency, his strategists told him that he was coming across as a boring politician and not connecting with the people. He just wasn't likable enough. They told him that he should learn from a role model called - wait for it - Donald Trump!! The Donald was already a celebrity back then. Seems Crooked Hillary forgot that lesson - she was simply dire.

    Last edited: 4:25pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Score: 1
    Mattster 3:46pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    How is this local news?

    Score: 3
    conkir Replying Mattster 4:10pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    use the mouse

    Score: 1
    Jolly Jim 4:13pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    What has this got to do with Brighton & Hove? Is he going to tear up the cycle lanes?

    Score: 2
    watfoid 4:18pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Er... what has this got to do with Watford? The Watford Observer is a local newspaper, not CNN!

    Score: 2
    Katie Re-Registered2 4:23pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    To paraphrase Winston Churchill after El Alamein: This many not be the end of the beginning, but it is surely the beginning of the end!

    Score: 1
    smhinto 4:23pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    What has this got to do with Bournemouth. This is a local paper and this story has got nothing to do with the local area, so why is it being printed?

    Score: 2
    Son of Jason Replying smhinto 4:33pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    More to the point, why are you reading it?

    Score: 0
    west hove 4:34pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Who are all these Trump @rsewipes posting comments? Maybe regular Argus posters too embarrassed to use their real account. I expect one of them is serial bore, multi account using, temper trantrum loser Miles Das Stumme. Still nice, to know they like self confessed sexual predators.

    Score: 7
    OxonBird Replying west hove 4:41pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Farage probably has multiple Newsquest accounts.

    Score: 1
    bojangla Replying west hove 4:45pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    He's known down there too? He certainly gets around Miles or One Forteh Nine as he now likes to be known.

    Score: 0
    west hove Replying bojangla 6:12pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Yes briefly, but we soon got rid. I thought it was One Forteh Nine, sticks out a mile, almost as many comments as the pathetic racist / homophobe has had accounts deleted.

    There's even a 'west hove' impersonator on here, ha ha! Bitter anyone?

    Last edited: 6:21pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Score: 0
    SadLefties Replying west hove 5:14pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Oh the irony !!!☻☻☻

    Score: 0
    William Rudd 4:35pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Not had an assassination attempt on a U.S president for some time.
    Have a feeling someone will bump him off

    Score: 2
    DaRMiH Replying William Rudd 4:48pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    The gun totting freaks largely voted for him, so maybe not an assassination... It will have to be an impeachment

    Score: 0
    west hove 4:39pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Thank god for sending us Donald Trump to sort out the world. Things will soon be better for all of us, just wait.

    Score: 1
    One Forteh Nine Replying west hove 4:46pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Even when you attempt sarcasm you fail - miserably. I bet they slapped your mother's face - fecking hard - instead of your flabby, spotty arse when you were born. And there was a queue...

    Score: 1
    west hove Replying One Forteh Nine 4:59pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    💩

    Score: 2
    andy1975 4:50pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Reading through the comments, it seems to me that while most people will be disappointed in the backward and stupid things Trump does, I think the extremists celebrating will also disappointed because he won’t go far enough for them. He won’t actually do anything that crazy because it won’t get through congress, the biggest danger is the anger that he will cause by his complete lack of self-control and diplomacy. I can see him being impeached within a year.

    Score: 2
    bojangla Replying andy1975 4:56pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Or assassinated from within.

    Score: 1
    packrat07 4:54pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Today, America died! So sad to see! People here are so divided, many are afraid of what's to come under this admin. Hard fought for medical care for all, gone. Any chance of equal opportunity, gone. A stolen election!

    Score: 1
    [deleted] 4:57pm Fri 20 Jan 17
    [deleted]
    Score: 1
    [deleted] Replying [deleted] 5:08pm Fri 20 Jan 17
    [deleted]
    Score: 0
    Swampy1970 5:01pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    With the Clinton's not getting in, I'm guessing there'll be no National Interns Day, then? That'll be a hard one to swallow for some.

    Score: 0
    waynagain 5:28pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    As a Boltonian living in the USA I'm ecstatic at the thought of Trump as President. How great will it be to have someone in charge who actually loves his country. One can only hope that the UK can find someone who is a patriotic to the UK as Trump is to the USA. The so-called 'division' in the USA is a direct result of Obama's policies and actions. Funny how Obama tries to blame the Russians for 'interfering in the US election and yet he forgets how he 'interfered' in the Brexit vote. Remember how Obama said the UK would have to go to the back of the queue if they wanted a trade deal with the US, but now amazingly Trump says he will put the UK at the FRONT of that queue. Trump has already done more to bring back industry and jobs to the US before he's even in office than Obama did in 8 years. All the people who think that Trump won't do a good job should stop listening to the purveyors of fake news - like the BBC, CNN, CBS, NBC etc - they all backed Clinton (just like the BBC backed the 'remainers') and now they take every opportunity to try and find fault with everything Trump says. The BBC is famous for bringing in people who were backing Clinton and pretending they are some political expert to give their 'expert' take on Trumps latest plans. Trump was accused of being racist for saying he wanted a total ban on muslims - well, that's what the press told you, what he ACTUALLY said was 'a total ban on muslims coming from the middle East until a better system was found to weed out the radical ones'. He was accused of calling all Mexicans Murderers and rapist when in fact he said he 'didn't want Mexican murderers and rapists coming into the USA' - just a couple of samples of how the biased media are trying to manipulate the people. He won the election, the people have had their say, now he deserves the chance to do what he promised. He might not get everything done that he wants to, but if he does nothing, it will be more than Obama did. Clinton is a criminal and in the end PATROTISM TRUMPED CORRUPTION

    Score: 2
    [deleted] Replying waynagain 6:13pm Fri 20 Jan 17
    [deleted]
    Score: 0
    Jay Robertson 5:34pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    I have just watched a bit of Trumps inauguration speech and I found it very stirring. He showed no signs of racism or fascism. Why is everybody agains him ? I'm not an American but let him get on with it, what are the alternatives, professional politicians, mouth pieces, self serving, closet hoods, thieves, sex offenders, liars and cheats. Trump has already learned to be diplomatic. It's ironic that so many people want to over turn democracy because the result doesn't suit them ( sound familiar) I wish him all the best, I hope he shakes the tree of corporate greed and power who really run the world. Goan big Donald.

    Score: 3
    Pauls555 5:41pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Just finished building my nuclear shelter in the garden now that the lunatic has finally taken over the asylum.

    Score: 1
    Son of Jason Replying Pauls555 6:04pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    And you think Trump's the lunatic?

    Score: 0
    Pauls555 Replying Son of Jason 6:20pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    That's a given fact.

    Score: 0
    under the arches 5:47pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Merry Trumpmas everyone!

    Off to open some Bubbly!

    Score: 4
    Dibby1966 5:59pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Great speech by President Donald Trump. Hopefully the weeping, hand ringing Hollywood luvvies will now go home and let him get on with the job. The politically correct dictators have now had their day; their intolerance and name calling won't work any more.

    Score: 5
    Son of Jason Replying Dibby1966 6:01pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    It really was an amazing speech, one of the best I've heard any living politician make.

    Score: 0
    Pauls555 6:19pm Fri 20 Jan 17

    Was the rain falling in Washington God crying or the devil's tears of laughter? Both I suspect.

    Score: 0

    Next Up

    This site is part of Newsquest's audited local newspaper network | A Gannett Company

    Newsquest Media (Southern) Ltd, Loudwater Mill, Station Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. HP10 9TY|1350|Registered in England & Wales

    This website and associated newspapers adhere to the Independent Press Standards Organisation's Editors' Code of Practice. If you have a complaint about the editorial content which relates to inaccuracy or intrusion, then please contact the editor here. If you are dissatisfied with the response provided you can contact IPSO here