Falmouth School and Penryn College have both been rated at above the national average for the amount of progress made by pupils, according to the annual school league tables.

Both schools, along with Mullion School, Helston Community College, and Camborne Science and International Academy, received above average scores in the Progress 8 rankings, a new score which replaces GCSE results as the main comparator for school performance.

The Progress 8 score reflects the average progress made by pupils between the end of key stage two and key stage four, based on up to eight qualifications, including English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications and three additional qualifications. A positive mark indicates an improvement greater than the UK baseline and a negative mark shows an improvement less than that baseline, but does not necessarily mean pupils made no progress.

In secondary schools in west Cornwall, Roseland Academy had the highest score with 0.52, well above the national average, followed by Mullion School, Penryn College, Redruth School and Falmouth School, all above average on 0.39, 0.38, 0. 36 and 0.30 respectively.

Helston School, with 0.16, and CSIA with 0.22, also scored above the national average.

Three further secondary schools: Treviglas in Newquay, St Michael's in Camborne, and Pencalenick in Truro, all scored well below the national average.

Independent schools are not ranked using the Progress 8 system, meaning Truro School, Truro High School and Bolitho School in Penzance cannot be compared using the league tables.

A spokesperson for Penryn College said: "We are delighted that the recently published GCSE league tables confirm the exceptional progress of so many of our students, and especially that of our high achievers. This is testament to the teamwork between staff, parents and pupils in the Penryn College community.

"The school would also like to give credit to this year group’s commitment and enthusiasm for a whole range of sport, arts and community activities, achieved alongside these outstanding results.

"Penryn College aims to help every single student meet their potential, and this year’s league table results shows us that there is no limit to what each student can achieve."