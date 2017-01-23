A local MP has announced that she welcomes the scrapping of the 'toilet tax'.

Sarah Newton, Conservative MP for Truro and Falmouth, made the announcement following the introduction of the Local Government Finance Bill.

The new bill enables Cornwall Council to grant business rates relief on local authority public toilets, saving local tax payers thousands of pounds.

It is believed that the new bill will provide relief for the providers of public toilets, removing the threat of closure to local public conveniences.

Ms Newton said: "Today, the Local Government Finance Bill was introduced in Parliament.

"This new bill enables Cornwall Council to grant full business rates relief on all owned or part-owned local authority public toilets.

"I am pleased that the Government has honoured its promise to ease the financial burden on communities by the introduction of discretionary business rates relief on public toilets owned by local authorities.

"I hope Cornwall Council introduce this rate relief as soon as possible.

"I have been working on this small but significant issue for sometime.

"The ‘toilet tax’ levied on local councils for running public conveniences they own or manage is costing local tax payers thousands of pounds, leading to threat of public conveniences being closed despite their fundamental importance and value within communities.

"Public toilets have both a public health and economic development benefit, helping keep our communities clean and desirable with closures posing challenges where local jobs rely on visitors for the day-to-day success of their businesses, particularly in our towns and coastal communities.

"In addition, these conveniences keep communities accessible for many people, such as families with small children and elderly people, who rely on these important facilities being readily available.

"Town and parish councils have been innovative in the way that they have managed public toilets and I very much hope that Cornwall Council now does the right thing and implements the rate relief as soon as possible."